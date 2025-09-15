Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?

Expressing happiness over the Supreme Court order on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has expressed hope that the Muslims will get complete relief whenever the final judgment comes.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 01:30 PM IST

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?
Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Member, AIMPLB. (File Image)
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court's interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The AIMPLB member and Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that the apex court's order to stay on Sections 3 and 4 of the Act is a very welcome step. He also expressed hope that whenever the final decision comes, the Muslims will be given complete relief. Talking to the ANI, he said, "Our demand was that there must be a stay on the entire Act, but the Court has not given such an order. However, the Court has stayed many provisions, and we welcome the stay on certain provisions, such as a person who wants to make a Waqf should be a practising Muslim for at least 5 years."

Firangi Mahali: CEO must be Muslim

He said further, "The court has also clarified that the CEO must be from the Muslim community, and the overriding powers given to the District Collector for deciding whether a property is a Waqf or not have also been stayed. The stay on Sections 3 and 4 is a very welcome step, and we expect that whenever the final decision comes, we will be given 100% relief."

AIMPLB member: Our point has been accepted

Echoing the sentiments, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, Member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said, "To a large extent, our point has been accepted. Our point on 'Waqf by User' has been accepted. Along with this, our point on protected monuments has also been accepted, that there will be no third-party claim." He added, "The five-year amendment that was imposed has been removed, and along with this... I want to say that by and large, many of our points have been accepted, and we think that there is satisfaction to a large extent."

 

Congress MP: It will stop 'conspiracy'

Welcoming the Supreme Court order, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said that it has put a “complete stop” to the government’s “conspiracy.” He also said that the verdict is a relief for those who feared their lands would be grabbed. Pratapgarhi aid, "This is a really good decision. The Supreme Court has put a complete stop to the conspiracy and intentions of the government."

He added, "People who donate their land were fearful that the government would attempt to grab their land. This is a relief to them. How will the government decide who has been a practising Muslim for five years? This is a matter of faith. The court took note of all these aspects. We will continue the fight."

 

FAQs

Q1: What has AIMPLB member and Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said on the Supreme Court's order on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025?

Ans: The AIMPLB member and Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that the apex court's order to stay on Sections 3 and 4 of the Act is a very welcome step. He also expressed hope that whenever the final decision comes, the Muslims will be given complete relief.

Q2: What has Congress said on the Supreme Court's order on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025?

Ans: Welcoming the Supreme Court order, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said that it has put a “complete stop” to the government’s “conspiracy”. He also said that the verdict is a relief for those who feared their lands would be grabbed. 

Summary:

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court's interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The AIMPLB member and Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that the apex court's order to stay on Sections 3 and 4 of the Act is a very welcome step. Welcoming the Supreme Court order, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said that it has put a “complete stop” to the government’s “conspiracy.”

