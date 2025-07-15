What happens when astronauts return to Earth? Shubhanshu Shukla may have to grapple with THESE changes in body...

How will Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla resume his normal life and what changes will be noticed in his body? How will he react to the place he left behind and what experiment may be carried out on him? Details here.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned to the Earth after spending 18 days of his space odyssey and stay at the International Space Station (ISS). After space capsule Dragon of Axiom-4 mission made a splashdown on the Pacific Ocean, Shukla and other crew members were rescued. However, the moot questions are: How will he resume his normal life and what changes will be noticed in his body? How will he react to the place he left behind and what experiment may be carried out on him?

It will not be easy for the second Indian astronaut and his colleagues as they may take some time before they experience a period of readjustment before their bodies re-adapt to Earth's gravity. This can lead to various physiological changes and challenges, and they may feel dizziness, they may have to grapple with balance issues, their muscles and bones may undergo weakening, and they may have to make cardiovascular adjustments.

Impact of zero gravity

As Shubhanshu Shu

kla returns to the Earth after spending 18 days in the zero gravity of space, he will feel dizziness and nausea as the body adjusts to the increased gravitational pull.

Orthostatic Intolerance

As the fluid shifts occur in space, low blood volume can lead to dizziness or lightheadedness when standing. As the blood pools in the lower parts of the body, the astronaut finds it difficult to stand. He may fall down if he tries, so he is taken away by others.

Credit and Coordination Issues

After a person reaches the zero-gravity situation of space, the inner ear's vestibular system, which helps with balance, adapts to the absence of gravity in space. However, when he returns to Earth, he has to readjust to the gravity. It causes balance problems.

Cardiovascular Problems

After return to the Earth, the heart and blood vessels of Shubhanshu Shukla will have to do overtime and struggle to adjust to the increased workload of pumping blood against gravity. It may affect blood pressure and circulation.

Muscle Weakness, Bone Loss

As astronauts do not use muscles, especially in the legs because they keep on floating in the zero gravity, they weaken. Similarly, the prolonged exposure to space can lead to bone density loss, making bones weaker and more susceptible to fractures.

Psychological impacts

As the fluids in the body redistribute upwards due to zero gravity, it can cause facial swelling and vision problems. When an astronaut returns to Earth, his vision, hearing, and other senses may be affected by the return to Earth's environment. Similarly, the immune system can be suppressed in space, potentially increasing the risk of infections upon return.