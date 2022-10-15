What happened with Prof Saibaba: Understand in 5 points

G N Saibaba, a former professor at Delhi University (DU), was cleared on Friday (October 14) by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

GN Saibaba's full name is Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba.

He was born in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. Since contracting the polio virus at age five, he has been confined to a wheelchair. He used to teach English at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College.

Here are 5 points to understand why and what happened in the case of G N Saibaba who was 90% physically disabled, wheel-chair bound convict.