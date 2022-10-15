What happened with Prof Saibaba: Understand in 5 points

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:11 AM IST
G N Saibaba, a former professor at Delhi University (DU), was cleared on Friday (October 14) by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. GN Saibaba's full name is Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba. He was born in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. Since contracting the polio virus at age five, he has been confined to a wheelchair. He used to teach English at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College. Here are 5 points to understand why and what happened in the case of G N Saibaba who was 90% physically disabled, wheel-chair bound convict.
- G N Saibaba had been charged with criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and with having Maoist ties under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) (IPC).
- After the arrest of Hem Mishra, a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University who had previously told investigation agencies that Saibaba was acting as a courier between the professor and Maoists hiding out in the Abujhmad forests in Chhattisgarh, he was also taken into custody.
- Saibaba and five others — Mahesh Tirki, Pandu Narote, Hem Mishra, Prashant Rahi and Vijay Tirki — have been acquitted.
- Between 2013 and 2014, Saibaba and other alleged defendants were taken into custody. Numerous documents, a hard drive, and pen drives were reportedly taken from Saibaba's house by the police.
- In 2016, when Saibaba’s family demanded his release due to his health condition, the Supreme court asked the Maharashtra government to provide proper facilities to him. A few months later bail was ordered by the SC on medical grounds.