'What happened with daughters of Manipur can...': PM Modi breaks silence on shocking video from violence-hit state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about the violence that has been ongoing in Manipur for the past two months. Speaking on the video that showed two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the prime minister said, "I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society."

"No accused will spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," he said.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today, PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics."

Meanwhile, several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur, arising from a fresh controversy as a video of two women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267. and demanded to discussion on Manipur violence.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi have moved adjournment motions in Lok Sabha over the issue. Congress' Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the Manipur situation demanding a discussion on the "violence against women and children in the northeastern state."

CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha and Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan also gave suspension of Business Notices in the Upper House under rule 267, to discuss the Manipur situation. The opposition parties are insisting that the discussion should take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Centre has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to pull down the video of the two Manipur women paraded naked as the matter is under investigation. Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas. The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

The government has planned heavy legislative business for the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Thursday with Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, among 31 bills on its agenda.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11. There will be a total of 17 sittings during the session. It will commence in the old Parliament Building.