INDIA

What happened when Sonam Wangchuk visited Pakistan? He praises PM Narendra Modi, climate activist says...

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is under probe after Ladakh’s DGP linked him to a Pakistan visit earlier this year. Wangchuk had attended Dawn’s ‘Breathe Pakistan’ climate conference in Islamabad, where he explained his ice stupa innovation and even praised PM Modi’s climate leadership.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 06:13 PM IST

What happened in Pakistan when Sonam Wangchuk visited Islamabad in February this year? This question is being asked after Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal said that the climate activist is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan. Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) days after protests demanding statehood for the Union Territory turned violent in Leh. Jamwal said, "He attended an event by The Dawn in Pakistan and also visited Bangladesh." 

Dawn invites Sonam Wangchuk?

So, what happened in Pakistan that the government has invoked the NSA against the climate activist? Sonam Wangchuk was an invitee to a conference organised by the Dawn group on tackling climate change. Dawn is working on an ambitious project to raise climate awareness in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. It considers the issue as especially significant and thinks that it needs an all-of-South-Asia approach. 

Dawn's publisher Haroon Hameed was the person behind the programme, which was titled ‘Breathe Pakistan’. It was held at the Jinnah Convention Center. Chaired by the UN co-ordinator in Afghanistan, Indrika Ratwatte, Wangchuk was on the panel on titled ‘Glacial Melt: A Sustainable Strategy for the Water Towers of South Asia’. Veteran journalist and former Pakistan correspondent of The Hindu, Nirupama Subramanian was sitting in the audience. 

Wangchuk praises PM Narendra Modi 

In an article published by The Wire, Subramanian wrote, "During his presentation, Wangchuk explained the 'ice stupa' concept as the creation of artificial glaciers in the winter, which would melt and provide water in the summer. “Freeze, freeze, and freeze,” he said, and those are three words I noted down from his speech. I also recall clearly that he showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership for tackling climate change."

The veteran journalist also writes that no one knew who Sonam Wangchuk was. When he was introduced, there was no hint at his political activism or the March to Delhi. He was introduced as a climate change activist and innovator from Ladakh. It was Nirupama Subramanian who told Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir about Wangchuk. She also told him that in the movie 'Three Idiots', the character played by Amir Khan was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. Soon, he was surrounded by a crowd and people requested him for a photograph.

Did the Ladakh DGP get Sonam Wangchuk arrested for praising the Indian Prime Minister in Pakistan?

