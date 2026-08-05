What happened when Pakistan called India, pleading to stop attacks during Operation Sindoor? Here's inside story

Did you know that Pakistan's ceasefire request reached India during Operation Sindoor, but New Delhi didn't respond right away? Here's what General Anil Chauhan revealed in a recent event.

Even after 15 months of Operation Sindoor, fresh details continue to surface about the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan. In a recent media event, General Anil Chauhan has now revealed that India deliberately delayed responding when Pakistan reached out through the DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) hotline seeking a ceasefire.

General Anil Chauhan reveals how Pakistan was made to wait before ceasefire

General Anil Chauhan, who headed Operation Sindoor as CDS in a recent public event, revealed that Islamabad contacted New Delhi on the morning of May 10, 2025, requesting an immediate ceasefire but India decided not to answer the call instantly.

''The biggest surprise to me was on 10 May, when Pakistan picked up the phone and said they wanted to talk. This was because on 9 May, the kind of rhetoric emerging from their side was that they would sort India out in 48 hours. Within about eight hours, they picked up the phone. We had not even executed half of our plans,'' he said.

What triggered Pakistan's urgent call?

For those unversed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the Pahalgam Terror Attack, which left over two dozen tourists dead. Initially, India destroyed nine terror camps inside Pakistan that had connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. In reply, Islamabad came up with drone and missile attacks, targeting military sites, schools and religious sites in Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

However, India successfully neutralised all such drones and missiles and then even struck military and airbases. ''I think that was the biggest surprise. The second thing, which probably wasn’t a surprise but reflected our capability, was that we had better battlefield transparency than the adversary. We knew what our attacks had achieved, what Pakistan’s attacks had achieved, and because we were all looking at the same picture, we could make decisions faster. War is about taking decisions faster so that the enemy is always on the receiving side. We were able to do that,'' he added.

'We had better battlefield transparency': General Chauhan

''We did take out a large number of radars, but we had not gone in for the airfields. So they thought that if they could carry out operations in depth, as we had done, and with speed, they would be able to cause substantial damage. I think the reason why they picked up the phone around 9 or 9.30 on the morning of 10 May was because of the air power. A couple of these airfields were hit around midnight, 4 or 5 in the morning. They thought they would have done enough damage, and now it was better to talk. Otherwise, it would go beyond that,'' General Chauhan further said.

He also said that India ignored Pakistan's request to halt military action and launched another wave of strikes after assessing the damage from the intercepted strikes. CDS Chauhan further revealed that India wanted a more 'decisive' victory, which is why the Army targeted Pakistani airfields like Bholari and Jacobabad.