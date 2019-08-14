What happened to special status of J&K will happen to Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur too: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday warned people of northeast saying that the government might scrap special provisions provided to the states in the Constitution just like it did with the Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "I am an MP but can I go to Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep? I've to take a permit for it. Can I buy land in the scheduled areas of Assam, I can't."

"I am telling the people of Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and Himachal that what happened to J-K will happen to them as well," the Hyderabad MP said.

Further attacking the government, Owaisi said, This government is talking to Naga separatists. They have not even surrendered their weapons yet. When a big Naga leader passed away, they had their own flag there along with the tricolour. People from the government went there."

"Didn't they remember two flags then? Who are you trying to fool," Owaisi asked.

After the government's action on Jammu and Kashmir, apprehensions rose from several quarters in northeastern states that a similar action against the special provisions provided under Article 371 can also be taken. However, the government has assured that there is no such plan.

Article 371A to Article 371J give special rights to northeastern states, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka. For example, Article 371A states that no Act of Parliament in respect of religious or social practices of the Nagas, Naga customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law, ownership and transfer of land and its resources, shall apply to the State of Nagaland unless the Legislative Assembly of Nagaland decides by a resolution.

Responding to allegations that he is helping Pakistan in spreading rumours in Jammu and Kashmir, Owaisi said that he might be killed by the followers of Nathuram Godse, who shot Mahatma Gandhi dead since he is against the abrogation of Article 370.

"I believe that one day I will be shot dead. I believe that Godse's followers will do that. They will shot me like they shot Mahatma Gandhi. I don't have anything to do with Pakistan," he said.

Owaisi alleged the whole idea behind the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories is to change the demography of the state.

"The idea is to change the demography of Kashmir and to have a non-Muslim chief minister from the BJP only. That is why the state has been bifurcated," he said.

He further alleged that the government has forgotten the Constitution and it loves only Kashmir not the people living there.

"They have a love for Kashmir, and not for Kashmiris. They are only concerned with power and not about justice and service. Does Article 19 not apply there? Is this emergency?" he asked.

"Those who support BJP are being given internet connection and helicopter for transport. Won't you allow 80 lakh people to do a telephonic conversation?... This government has forgotten the Constitution," he alleged.

The AIMIM chief said that the Central government's move to abrogate Article 370 is against the Constitution. "We demand that those who have been arrested should be released," he said.

(With ANI inputs)