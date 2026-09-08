What happened that 1.55 crore students dropped out of school in 3 years? Gloomy picture of education system emerges from TISS report

School enrolment in India fell by 1.55 crore to 23.2 crore in three years while teacher numbers rose by 6 lakh, but subject teacher shortages and multi-grade classrooms persist, says TISS SoTTTER 2025 report.

School enrolment in India fell by 1.55 crore in three years, from 26.5 crore in 2021-22 to 23.2 crore in 2024-25, according to the TISS SoTTTER 2025 report. The research is based on UDISE+ 2024-25, PLFS data and a survey of 499 schools in 10 states.

Teacher numbers are up, but the shortage continues

Although enrollment has decreased, the average student-teacher ratio has improved due to a roughly 6 lakh rise in the teaching staff.In spite of this, subject teachers are still in short supply in schools. A severe lack of math and science instructors was reported by 35% of the schools assessed, followed by a shortfall of English teachers by 31% and a shortage of regional language teachers by about 30%.

Qualification gap and multi-grade teaching

There is a discrepancy between qualifications and subjects taught, as just 51% of math teachers surveyed had completed their undergraduate studies in math. The study also discovered that, compared to 38% in 2023, over half of government primary schools operated as multi-grade classrooms in 2025, with a single instructor teaching numerous grades.

Also read: Indian schools lose 1.55 crore students in 3 years, report claims changing education system as key reasons

More women in the workforce

The percentage of female teachers has increased from 51% to 54%. Compared to 47% in rural regions, 67% of teachers in metropolitan areas are female. The results demonstrate that fundamental problems like subject-wise shortages and multi-grade teaching persist even with fewer pupils and more teachers.