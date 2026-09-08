FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena and son-in-law Riyas under ED fire: What is CMRL money laundering case?

Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena and son-in-law Riyas under ED fire

After Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster success, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's WFAC joins hands with Creativeland Studios to take Krishnavataram trilogy globally

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Creativeland Studios to present Krishnavataram trilogy

BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi to discuss increasing defence cooperation with Vladimir Putin, details here

BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi to discuss increasing defence cooperation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

What happened that 1.55 crore students dropped out of school in 3 years? Gloomy picture of education system emerges from TISS report

School enrolment in India fell by 1.55 crore to 23.2 crore in three years while teacher numbers rose by 6 lakh, but subject teacher shortages and multi-grade classrooms persist, says TISS SoTTTER 2025 report.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

What happened that 1.55 crore students dropped out of school in 3 years? Gloomy picture of education system emerges from TISS report
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    School enrolment in India fell by 1.55 crore in three years, from 26.5 crore in 2021-22 to 23.2 crore in 2024-25, according to the TISS SoTTTER 2025 report. The research is based on UDISE+ 2024-25, PLFS data and a survey of 499 schools in 10 states.

    Teacher numbers are up, but the shortage continues

    Although enrollment has decreased, the average student-teacher ratio has improved due to a roughly 6 lakh rise in the teaching staff.In spite of this, subject teachers are still in short supply in schools. A severe lack of math and science instructors was reported by 35% of the schools assessed, followed by a shortfall of English teachers by 31% and a shortage of regional language teachers by about 30%.

    Qualification gap and multi-grade teaching

    There is a discrepancy between qualifications and subjects taught, as just 51% of math teachers surveyed had completed their undergraduate studies in math. The study also discovered that, compared to 38% in 2023, over half of government primary schools operated as multi-grade classrooms in 2025, with a single instructor teaching numerous grades.

    Also read: Indian schools lose 1.55 crore students in 3 years, report claims changing education system as key reasons

    More women in the workforce

    The percentage of female teachers has increased from 51% to 54%. Compared to 47% in rural regions, 67% of teachers in metropolitan areas are female. The results demonstrate that fundamental problems like subject-wise shortages and multi-grade teaching persist even with fewer pupils and more teachers.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Ravi Kishan's viral meme 'Money Follows My Brother' gets a T-Series song, release date announced
    Ravi Kishan's viral meme 'Money Follows My Brother' gets a T-Series song
    Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena and son-in-law Riyas under ED fire: What is CMRL money laundering case?
    Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena and son-in-law Riyas under ED fire
    After Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster success, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's WFAC joins hands with Creativeland Studios to take Krishnavataram trilogy globally
    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Creativeland Studios to present Krishnavataram trilogy
    BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi to discuss increasing defence cooperation with Vladimir Putin, details here
    BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi to discuss increasing defence cooperation
    What happened that 1.55 crore students dropped out of school in 3 years? Gloomy picture of education system emerges from TISS report
    What happened that 1.55 crore students dropped out of school in 3 years?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
    Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
    From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
    From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
    Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
    Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
    Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
    SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement