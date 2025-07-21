What happened on July 11, 2006, that killed 209 people? Why did Mumbai High Court acquit all convicts?

What was the case? What happened on July 11, 2006, in a local train compartment in Mumbai suburban area that sent shockwaves across the country? Why the convicts have been acquitted now?

In a judgment that may have far-reaching consequences, Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 men earlier convicted in 2006 Mumbai train blast case. The two-judge bench overturned the verdict of the special court set up under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA). The special court handed death sentences to five men and life terms to seven others in 2015 and acquitted one person. What was the case? What happened on July 11, 2006, in a local train compartment in Mumbai suburban area that sent shockwaves across the country? Why the convicts have been acquitted now?

Serial bomb blasts

It was series of bombings carried out on trains running on the Western Line Suburban Section of the Mumbai Division of Western Railway. The blasts killed 209 people and injured over 700 others. Bombs and other high-caliber explosives were put in pressure cookers and detonated. The first blast took place at 18:24, and the explosions continued until 18:35. Within a span of 11 minutes, explosions took place at or near the suburban railway stations of Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar Road, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar and Borivali. As many as 209 people were killed and more than 700 others were injured.

Special Court convicts 12 people

In a verdict delivered on September 2015, the special court convicted 12 people. It sentenced to death Faisal Sheikh, Asif Khan, Kamal Ansari, Ehtesham Sidduqui and Naveed Khan, who planted the bombs in various trains. Besides, seven others, who provided logistic support, were awarded life sentence. They included Mohammed Sajid Ansari, who prepared the electrical circuits for the bombs, Mohammed Ali, who provided his Govandi residence to make the bombs, Dr Tanveer Ansari, one of the conspirators. Besides, Majid Shafi, Muzzammil Shaikh, Sohail Shaikh and Zamir Shaikh, who provided logistical support, were also given life imprisonment.

Mumbai High Court verdict

The Mumbai High court bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Shyam Chandak said in its verdict that "the prosecution has utterly failed in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubts". The bench also observed that the evidence relied by the prosecution was not conclusive to convict the accused persons. It also said that the statements of almost all prosecution witnesses were unreliable. The Mumbai High Court also said there was no reason for taxi drivers or people inside to remember the accused after almost 100 days of the blast.