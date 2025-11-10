What happened in September 2008, when Indian Mujahideen carried out serial bombings in Delhi? Details here

Similar to the latest bombings near the iconic Red Fort, bombings occurred in Delhi on September 13, 2008. Details here.

In what appears to be a terrorist attack, eight people have been killed and six others injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. Besides, three to four vehicles that were near the car also caught fire and sustained damage. Similar bombings occurred in Delhi on September 13, 2008. A synchronized series of bomb blasts took place within a few minutes at various places in Delhi. Five blasts took place within a span of 31 minutes; bombings took place in busy marketplaces from 18:07 to 18:38 IST. Besides, four bombs were defused.

Serial blasts

The first blast shocked the people of Ghaffar Market, a municipal market along a stretch of Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, at 18.07 IST. There were many electronics shops, full of customers. At least 20 people were injured. The explosive was kept near a car, which caused a cylinder kept in an autorickshaw to be thrown up several feet into the air. It was followed by two explosions at Connaught Place, and at least 10 people were seriously injured.

The first of the two explosions took place on Barakhamba Road, near Nirmal Tower and Gopal Das Bhavan at 18:34. The second bomb exploded one minute later in the newly constructed Central Park in the centre of the Connaught Place roundabout. It was built on one of the main stations of the Delhi Metro. Two explosions rocked the M-Block market in Greater Kailash-I at 18:37 and 18:38. The first blast took place near the popular Prince Paan Corner, and the other near a Levi's store.

Indian Mujahideen claims responsibility.

In what may be called adding insult to injury, the Islamist "Indian Mujahideen" sent an e-mail to all major TV channels immediately after the first blast. The terrorist group informed them of the blasts. The modus operandi was similar to that of the earlier Jaipur-Ahmedabad bomb blasts, when the outfit sent e-mails before the blasts.