At least 15 people have died, and nearly 150 have been hospitalised in Manipur's Chandel district following a suspected methanol poisoning incident. Here's what happened.

In a suspected mass poisoning incident, at least 15 people have lost their lives, and around 150 others have been hospitalised in Manipur's Chandel district. The incident made headlines when several residents of Chakpi Karong and nearby areas reportedly fell ill after consuming a locally made alcoholic drink and are currently hospitalised at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal.

Manipur poisoning case: What happened in Chandel district?

According to a report by ANI, many people who were brought to the hospital had symptoms like methanol poisoning, leading to suspicion of locally made liquor.

Later, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand visited the hospital to meet people undergoing treatment. He also talked to doctors and medical staff to understand the arrangements and assure support from the government.

#WATCH | Imphal, Manipur: On suspected methanol poisoning cases in Chandel district, Shija Hospital Joint Managing Director Dr. Chetan Khundongbam says, "...On arrival of the patients, we found out that it was methanol poisoning, mainly from the Chakpikarong area. Till now, we have received 140 patients, out of which, unfortunately, one has expired; he was brought dead. Three are critical and undergoing hemodialysis... The beds we have prepared are overwhelmed, and we have requested the state health department, RIMS, as well as JNIMS to help us in treating the patients, so we will be referring them to other centres and taking the more critical patients who require life support or hemodialysis here... The Chief Minister came and assured all the patients that whatever can be done will be done by the state health department..." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

Shija Hospital receives 140 patients, three in critical condition

Chetan Hundongbam, Joint Managing Director of Shija Hospital, talked about sudden cases of poisoning and told ANI, ''Today we received news prior to the incoming patients that some poisoning had occurred in Chandel district, and on arrival of the patients, we found out that it was methanol poisoning, mainly from the Chakpi Karong area. Till now, we have received 140 patients, out of which one has expired, he was brought dead. Three are critical and undergoing hemodialysis, which is the cleansing of the kidneys.''

He also informed about the pressure on the hospital's capacity to deal with the situation and added, ''Right now, the beds which have prepared are overwhelmed, and we have requested that State Health Department, RIMS, as well as GENIMS to help us in treatment the patients. We will be referring patients to the other centres, and we will take the more critical patients who require any life support or hemodialysis treatment here. The honourable CM has come and assured all patients that whatever can be done from the state health department will be done.''

Meanwhile, the Chandel district administration issued a public health warning, urging residents to avoid such beverages from doubtful sources until further notice.