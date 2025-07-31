What happened at Malegaon 18 years ago that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit were...
INDIA
People from extremist right-wing Hindu outfits were arrested for being involved in the explosion of the low-intensity bomb fitted to a motorcycle that went off near a busy intersection of Bhikku Chowk. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Pragya Thakur and Lt. Col. Purohit.
A NIA court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Thakur, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Six people were killed and more than a hundred injured in the blast taking place in the communally divided town of Malegaon in Maharashtra on September 29, 2008. Though the court quashed the case on Thursday, people still may remember how the incident shocked the nation and changed the narrative of terrorism in India. People from extremist right-wing Hindu outfits were arrested for being involved in the explosion of the low-intensity bomb fitted to a motorcycle.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATM) arrested Pragya Thakur and former Indian Army officer Lt Col Srikant Purohit as the prime suspects in the case. The arrest of these people, belonging to right-wing Hindu outfits, dramatically changed the narrative on terrorism in the country and added the controversial political phrase "Hindu terror" or "Saffron Terror". Both denied their involvement and were later granted bail.