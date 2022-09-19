Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

What happened at Chandigarh University? MMS allegations, police action, SIT explained

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the panel will probe the alleged conspiracy and no person involved would be spared.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

What happened at Chandigarh University? MMS allegations, police action, SIT explained
Chandigarh (file)

Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Chief Minister, on Monday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations made by a group of Chandigarh University students. The probe panel will have three members, all women. Senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo will lead the panel. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the panel will probe the alleged conspiracy and no person involved would be spared. 

What happened at Chandigarh University?

A massive protest began on Saturday night on the campus. The protesting students claimed a female student made videos of other students while taking showers in the university's hostel. They claimed she made the video viral on social media. 
They also claimed that many students attempted suicide. The police, however, refuted the suicide claims. 

According to reports, the accused student sent obscene videos to her boyfriend, a resident of Shimla. The accused is a 23-year-old employee of a travel agency. Another man, a bakery worker, has also been arrested along with the accused woman.

Police, meanwhile, said the woman had four videos on her mobile phone. All the videos were hers that she sent to her boyfriend. 

The students, however, rejected the police's claim that no videos were found on the phone. 

Mehta was arrested in a village near Himachal Pradesh's Rohru. The other arrested man is 31-year-old Rankaj Verma. 

"SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person is to be spared if found involved. One student and two others were arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices were seized and sent for forensic examination," said DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University has been shut till September 24. The decision was taken to prevent unrest on the campus. 

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher slammed the incident.

"I am morally shaken by the ghastly incident at #ChandigarhUniversity. The name of my city is being tarnished due to this institute. I want to clarify that it is based in Kharar, Punjab. My heartfelt concern goes out to the girls & their parents who are a victim of this incident.," she tweeted.

AAP government has ordered a magisterial probe. 

"We have done a Magisterial inquiry and have registered FIR. A forensic investigation has been done. The accused persons from Shimla are arrested. We are constantly in touch with students, the situation is under control," Raghav Chadda tweeted.

With inputs from ANI 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA likely to release CUET PG on THIS date at cuet.nta.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.