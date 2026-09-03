What happened after pilot of Doha-Bengaluru IndiGo flight fell ill? How could passengers continue their journey? Details here

A Doha to Bengaluru IndiGo flight had to change its route mid-air on Wednesday and land at a different airport after an unexpected health issue with a crew member on board.

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru had to make an emergency landing in Oman on Wednesday after the pilot reported feeling unwell mid-air. The flight was diverted to Muscat as a precaution and landed safely. The pilot received immediate medical help after landing and his condition is now stable.

What happened on the flight

On September 3, 2026, flight 6E 1302 was flying from Doha to Bengaluru. During the cruise, the pilot-in-command told the crew that he was feeling unwell and needed urgent medical attention. The crew made the decision to divert the aircraft to the closest appropriate airport in accordance with standard safety procedures. The flight was subsequently routed to Muscat International Airport, where it landed successfully without any further difficulty.

As soon as the pilot landed, a medical crew on the ground was ready to treat him. Later, he was sent to a local hospital for a thorough examination. The airline reports that the pilot is presently feeling better and is being monitored. The airline attested to the safety of both the aircraft and every passenger. For the passengers, there was no stated emergency.

IndiGo arranges alternate flight for passengers

IndiGo set up a different plane and a new crew to guarantee that passengers arrived at their destination. To return the stranded passengers to Bengaluru, a relief flight is being dispatched from Bengaluru to Muscat. At the airport in Muscat, the passengers are presently waiting. While they wait, the airline said it will give them food, refreshments and frequent updates.

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Airline issues statement

In a statement, IndiGo said, “IndiGo flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru on 03 September 2026, was diverted to Muscat due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members.”The said crew member was attended to by the medical team upon landing and is feeling better now. An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru,” it added. The airline also apologised for the inconvenience. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority,” the airline said.