Mathura family death: What forced five members of farmers' family to die by suicide? Details here

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old farmer Manish, his wife Seema, their two daughters Honey and Priyanshi, and their two-year-old son Pankaj. Police recovered two suicide notes and a video.

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead in a single room in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. According to police, the family died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance mixed in milk. Police recovered two suicide notes and a video.



The incident happened in Khapparpur village, under the Mahavan police station area. The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old farmer Manish, his wife Seema, their two daughters Honey and Priyanshi, and their two-year-old son Pankaj.

SSP Shlok Kumar stated that the incident came to light when the children were not seen in the morning. The mother, a daughter, and a son were found on the bed. The other daughter was lying on the cot, while the husband's body was found on the floor, according to Dainik Bhaskar reports.

The police said that Manish's brother, Jaikishan, who lived in the neighbourhood, arrived at the scene. Since the door was locked from the inside, Jaikishan jumped over the main gate and entered. He then broke down the door of the room, finding everyone dead inside. He then informed the police.



Mathura suicide: What forced five members of farmers' family to die by suicide?

Police confirmed the deaths appeared to be a case of suicide, suggesting that the family drank poison mixed with milk. The police also suspect that the husband may have first killed his wife, then the children, and then committed suicide by electrocution. The suicide note written on the kitchen wall was found. The note read, "I, Manish, and Seema have died of my own free will. The police should not harass anyone." A second note was found on paper, with the same text. A video taken before the suicide has also surfaced. In it, Manish admits to taking his own life due to grief.



Police are also investigating the occult angle, hence the priest of the temple where Manish often went to worship has been detained, according to Dainik Bhaskar.



Manish was married eight years ago and has two brothers who live separately in different houses in the same village. Manish was a farmer who reportedly sold a plot worth 19 lakh rupees, and 12 lakh rupees of this amount had been deposited in his account most recently.



Meanwhile, bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.



Further details are awaited,

