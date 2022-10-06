What exactly Udit Raj said about President Droupadi Murmu and why? Sambit Patra, Shehzad Poonawalla slam Congress leader

Udit Raj (File)

Controversial Congress leader Udit Raj's tweet against India's first tribal President Droupadi Murmu has triggered a massive controversy with the BJP attacking the party for what they called an "anti-tribal mindset". BJP leader Sambit Patra said on Thursday that the words tweeted by Raj were indecent, sad and worrying.

What Udit Raj had said and why?

Udit Raj said on Wednesday that Murmu was indulged in what he called 'chamchagiri' or sycophancy. He said no country should have a president like her.

"No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu. Chamchagiri also has its limits. She says 70 percent of the people eat Gujarat's salt. She will get to know once she starts living by consuming salt only," Udit Raj said in his tweet in Hindi.

On Monday, President Murmu, during a Gujarat government event, said 76 percent of the country's salt came from the state. In a lighter vein, she said "sabhi deshwasi Gujarat ka namak khate hain".

Patra, meanwhile, said Congress's continued attack against Murmu shows her mentality. He was referring to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Rashtrapatni remark.

Launching a scathing attack, Poonawalla said this was the real face of the Congress which has time and again insulted India's first woman Adivasi President.

"It is unlikely that they would (condemn it) as such statements are applauded by the first family which ensured the defeat of Babasaheb Ambedkar twice and ensured that Bhagwan Birsa Munda never got his due," he said.

In a clarification, Udit Raj said his remarks were made as a member of a Dalit community to an Adivasi. He said his comments had nothing to do with Congress and were made in a personal capacity. He claimed Murmu has done nothing for tribals and Dalits after becoming the President of India. He also said that being a Dalit, it is his right to question the tribal president as she took votes from the backward caste members.

With inputs from ANI