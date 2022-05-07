What exactly did Tajinder Bagga say against Arvind Kejriwal? All you need to know about the case 

AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia filed a complaint against Tajinder Bagga for making provocative social media posts.

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was on Friday arrested by the Punjab police for allegedly threatening Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A group of policemen from the AAP-ruled state descended in the national capital and -- as per his family members-- dragged him out of the house. The police allegedly assaulted Bagga's father as well. The Delhi police have registered two FIRs against the Punjab police -- one for "kidnapping" the BJP leader, another for assaulting his father.

A high-intensity drama ensued after Tajinder Bagga's arrest. While BJP leaders slammed Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged high-handedness and misuse of power, the Haryana police and the Delhi police got busy trying to secure his release. The police vehicle carrying Bagga was stropped in Haryana's Kurukshetra. After negotiations that ran for over several hours, the BJP leader was let go. He arrived in the national capital on Friday night with the Delhi police.

Meanwhile, the Mohali police chief wrote a strongly worded letter to the Kurukshetra SP saying stopping the Punjab police was tantamount to illegal detention. He also said that with their act, they had hindered the administration of justice.

So what was the hullabaloo all about?

In March, Arvind Kejriwal, taking a jibe at BJP over its demand to make The Kashmir Files tax free in the national capital, said in the Delhi Assembly that Vivek Agnihotri should release the film on YouTube if he wanted everyone to watch it tax free.

The remark didn't go down well with the supporters of the movie, including Bagga, who tweeted a derogatory comment against Arvind Kejriwal. "When 10 lakh ***** are born, one Kejriwal takes birth," he tweeted. He later deleted the tweet.

Offended by the language, AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia filed a complaint against Tajinder Bagga for making provocative social media posts, including a threat against Kejriwal. The case was filed in Mohali under sections that deal with promoting enmity, public mischief, making statements that create or promote enmity and criminal intimidation.

"Not one, register 100 FIR, but if Kejriwal calls Kashmiri Hindu genocide then I will speak, if Kejriwal mocks the genocide then I will raise my voice against it... I am ready for any consequences. I will not leave Kejriwal alone, I will not let him remain in peace," he tweeted in Hindi.

एक नही 100 FIR करना,लेकिन केजरीवाल अगर कश्मीरी हिंदुओ के नरसंहार को झूठा बोलेगा तो मैं बोलूंगा,अगर केजरीवाल कश्मीरी हिंदुओ के नरसंहार पर ठहाके लगाएगा तो मै बोलूंगा चाहे उसके लिए मुझे जो अंजाम भुगतना पड़े मैं तैयार हूं।मै केजरीवाल को छोड़ने नही वाला,नाक में नकेल डाल के रहूंगा उसके https://t.co/tgTQUqM1Me — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 27, 2022

On March 30, Bagga led a BJYM protest outside Kejriwal's house during which the gates were defaced.