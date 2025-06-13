India has traditionally friendly relations with Iran but it is coming closer to Israel now. It is also significant because Israel supported India openly during recent India-Pakistan skirmishes.

What did transpire between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi when the head of the Jewish state called him after bombing Iranian nuclear sites? What did PM Modi say? These questions are important because India has traditionally friendly relations with Tehran and it is coming closer to Israel now. It is also significant because Israel supported India openly during recent India-Pakistan skirmishes.

PM Narendra Modi expresses conerns

Taking to social media platforms, PM Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X, "Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation." He added, "I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region."

Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

MEA maintains equidistance

In what may be said an attempt to play a balancing act, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues." Expressing its concerns over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, where India is trying to get a foothold, the MEA said, "We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel."

(Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife with Narendra Modi)

Echoing the sentiments, the Indian embassy in Tehran said in a social media post, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's social media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities."

New phase of tension in Middle-East

A new phase of tension began in the Middle East Thursday when the Israeli Defence Force carried out at least two waves of air strikes targeting certain significant locations in the Iranian cities of Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, Isfahan, Arak and Kermanshah. Confirming the attacks, Iran's state-run media said that several nuclear scientists and Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were killed in the Israeli strikes.