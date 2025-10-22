FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy for healthy, luscious locks

Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan's role in killing of 3 Afghan cricketer, provides video evidence

Man crashes car into White House security gate, arrested by US Secret Service

Gold, Silver price today: Check gold, silver prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata on October 22

What did Indians buy most as Diwali sales hit historic high?

Pavitra Punia engaged after breakup from Eijaz Khan, drops photos from intimate ceremony, but hides fiance's identity, fans react

Not US President Donald Trump, Russian President Putin, PM Modi, THESE three leaders can travel world passport-free, with no restrictions, they are...

Bhai Dooj 2025: Is it on October 22 or 23? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, significance of tilak ritual

Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'full of heart and love' Diwali celebration in NYC with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti; painting diyas, lakshi puja and more, SEE PICS

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 1: Despite stiff competition from Thamma, Harshvardhan Rane secures career-best opening, earns..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy for healthy, luscious locks

Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy

Man crashes car into White House security gate, arrested by US Secret Service

Man crashes car into White House security gate, arrested by US Secret Service

Not US President Donald Trump, Russian President Putin, PM Modi, THESE three leaders can travel world passport-free, with no restrictions, they are...

Not Trump, Putin, PM Modi, THESE three leaders can travel world passport-free...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

What did Indians buy most as Diwali sales hit historic high?

According to the latest survey by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), this year's Diwali sales reflected a remarkable 25 per cent jump compared to 2024's Rs 4.25 lakh crore.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

What did Indians buy most as Diwali sales hit historic high?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sales of Rs 5.40 lakh crore in goods and Rs 65,000 crore in services across the country marked India's highest-ever Diwali season turnover, underscoring a historic surge in retail trade and consumer spending during the 2025 festive season.

According to the latest survey by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), this year's Diwali sales reflected a remarkable 25 per cent jump compared to 2024's Rs 4.25 lakh crore.

The findings, compiled by the CAIT Research & Trade Development Society, are based on a pan-India survey conducted across 60 major distribution centres representing Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities between Navratri (September 29) and Diwali (October 20). The study evaluated sales performance, consumer sentiment, and the economic influence of GST rationalisation and the government's call for Swadeshi adoption.

CAIT's report attributed this record-breaking performance to two major factors -- the rationalisation of GST rates across key consumer categories and the strong public response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" campaign.

The survey described PM Modi as a "brand ambassador" for GST relief and Swadeshi products, noting that his appeal for buying Indian goods resonated widely among both traders and consumers. Nearly 87 per cent of consumers surveyed said they preferred Indian-made goods over imported ones, and demand for Chinese products declined sharply across all major markets.

Indian manufacturers' sales rose by over 25 per cent compared to last year, signalling a decisive move toward economic self-reliance under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Traditional markets saw a strong revival, with brick-and-mortar retail accounting for nearly 85 per cent of total Diwali trade. Gold and jewellery contributed around 10 per cent to overall sales, followed by grocery and FMCG (12 per cent), electronics and electricals (8 per cent), and consumer durables (7 per cent). Other key segments such as ready-made garments, home decor, sweets, furnishings, and gift items also saw double-digit growth in several regions.

Alongside goods, the service sector -- including packaging, travel, hospitality, event management, manpower agencies, cab services, and delivery networks -- generated an estimated Rs 65,000 crore in festive business, further strengthening the broader retail ecosystem.

The report noted that market sentiment remained upbeat, with the Trader Confidence Index (TCI) rising to 8.6 (from 7.8 in 2024) and the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) improving to 8.4, reflecting optimism about the economy's stability and spending potential.

Traders attributed the surge in demand to reduced GST rates, stable prices, and moderate inflation, which together enhanced consumers' purchasing power. The festival season also created nearly 50 lakh temporary jobs in logistics, transportation, packaging, and delivery services, while rural and semi-urban regions contributed nearly 28 per cent of overall sales, indicating deep market penetration beyond metro cities.

CAIT emphasised that this year's Diwali marked a new benchmark for India's retail economy, driven by nine crore small traders and countless small manufacturers forming the backbone of the non-corporate, non-agricultural sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?
Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?
PM Modi responds to US President Trump's Diwali greetings amid trade talks, says, 'May our great...'
PM Modi responds to Trump's Diwali greetings, says, 'May our great...'
Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…
Rajinder Gupta is AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member
Good News For Rishabh Pant' Fans: Star cricketer set to make comeback, to take up this big role soon
Good News For Rishabh Pant' Fans: Star cricketer set to make comeback, to take u
Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy for healthy, luscious locks
Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE