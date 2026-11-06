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What did CJP leader Saurav Das say in first video after Tihar release? ‘They cannot silence us’

Saurav Das, out of Tihar Jail, thanked supporters and vowed to continue the youth movement on unemployment, paper leaks and inflation despite arrests and social media takedowns.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 03:38 PM IST

What did CJP leader Saurav Das say in first video after Tihar release? ‘They cannot silence us’
Saurav Das, out of Tihar Jail.
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Saurav Das is out of Tihar Jail and says he will not back off. In his first video after his release, the CJP leader thanked supporters for standing by him and Ashutosh Ranka, saying jail made them more determined to keep raising youth issues.

Thank you, that gave us strength

Das said support from Gen Z and people across India gave them strength in jail and reminded them they were not alone. He questioned why they were jailed for waving the national flag and shouting Jai Hind at Jantar Mantar, saying it exposed contradictions in the ruling party's nationalist claims.

Allegations without proof will not stop us

Das denied the foreign funding allegations, accusing Union Minister Jitendra Singh of repeating them without evidence to malign the youth movement. He said the government should focus on unemployment, paper leaks and inflation instead of diverting debate to religion and Pakistan and urged supporters not to be distracted by social media takedowns as the movement will continue.

Also read: 'POK Turned Into Gaza': People compare Pakistan Army to Israeli forces after deadly drone strikes

Why were they arrested?

Das and Ranka were released from Tihar Jail on October 21 after a week in custody. They were detained on October 13 at Jantar Mantar for allegedly trespassing during a protest against irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with Ajinkya Shinde and 11 others. Das and Ranka were freed after a week on Rs 50,000 bonds each and undertakings to maintain peace. The case is now with the Crime Branch, which summoned them to Rajouri Garden on Thursday.

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