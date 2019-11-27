What Devendra Fadnavis said when asked if it was a mistake to accept Ajit Pawar's support

As Ajit Pawar was back to the NCP fold on Wednesday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis refused to comment on the development saying he will "say the right thing at the right time."

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was hurriedly sworn-in as deputy chief minister as Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for the second term on Saturday. Ajit Pawar, who was the legislative party leader of the NCP, broke ranks with the party and promised support to the BJP but resigned on Tuesday after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test be held on Wednesday.

Soon after the SC verdict, Fadnavis resigned as chief minister, bringing an end to his 80-hour tenure.

As the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine - Maha Vikas Aghadi - is set to form government in Maharashtra with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister, Mr Pawar was back with the NCP and attended a meeting of party MLAs on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had met Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai, a meeting seen as a reconciliation attempt in the family and the party.

He was even welcomed by the NCP MP Supriya Sule with a hug as he arrived at Maharashtra assembly to take oath as an MLA.

Asked to comment on the whole Ajit Pawar saga and his offer of support to the BJP, Fadnavis said, "Sahi waqt pe sahi baat karunga....chinta mat karo (I will say the right thing at the right time...don't worry)."

Earlier on Tuesday, Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar quit for “personal reasons”.

The BJP will play the role of "an effective opposition" even though he expressed doubts whether the "three-wheeler government" of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress will be stable, he said.

Blaming the Shiv Sena for the break up of the "Mahayuti" alliance, the BJP legislature party leader said, "In elections, clear majority was given to Mahayuti and BJP got maximum 105 seats. We contested with Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for BJP because BJP won 70% seats out of all seats we contested."

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have 56, 54 and 44 members, respectively.