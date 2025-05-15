The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not exist when the atom bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima (August 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (August 9, 1945). It has not been used since then. So, the nuclear watchdog has no experience in handling a nuclear war.

What could the IAEA have done in case of a radiation leak had India attacked nuclear assets in Pakistan? How could it have managed the emergency in case of a nuclear war? Though the International Atomic Energy Agency has clarified that there was no radiation leak as India had not attacked Pakistan's nuclear arsenal in the Kairana Hills, the question remains puzzling to the people. The nuclear watchdog did not exist when the atom bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima (August 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (August 9, 1945). It has not been used since then.

What IAEA can do in nuclear war?

Though the IAEA has no experience in handling a nuclear war or a nuclear emergency, it has a set of guidelines in place. Experts believe the IAEA is capable of playing a crucial role in the event of a nuclear war or radiological emergency. It can coordinate international assistance, provide technical expertise, and ensure the safe and secure use of nuclear materials. As outlined in the International Atomic Energy Agency's Incident and Emergency System, it has the facilities for being a focal point for information sharing, assessment, and response in an emergency.

Can IAECA arrest nuclear radiation?

In case of a nuclear emergency due to a radiation leak or the use of a nuclear weapon, the IAEA can provide technical assistance to the affected countries, deploy experts, provide equipment, and offer advice. It can also facilitate and coordinate international assistance. The nuclear watchdog has an on-call staff trained in various expert disciplines to ensure a timely and adequate initial response.

The IAEA can also assess potential emergency consequences and the likely impact. It can send fact-finding missions to collect and assess information on the ground. The nuclear watchdog can also provide initial advice to the affected state and recommend further assistance if needed.

What can happen in India-Pakistan nuclear war?

In case of a radiation leak from the Kairana Hills, the biggest and immediate risk would have been to arrest the leak and stop it from spreading as soon as possible. It would also have put India in trouble because the Kairana Hills are located in the Sargodha District in the Punjab province of Pakistan, not far from India. The radiation could reach India in no time, creating as much devastation in India as in Pakistan. An attack on the nuclear arsenal could also provide an opportunity for the trigger-happy politicians and generals of Pakistan to take a similar action against India. The consequences could have been catastrophic for the two countries.