Officials said the two leaders are scheduled to meet for bilateral talks and jointly flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express linking Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal via video link.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah arrived at Hyderabad House on Monday to hold bilateral talks to review India-Nepal relations and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation across key sectors.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development. Both countries are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering several areas of mutual interest, including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

What's on agenda?

Connectivity and energy cooperation are also expected to feature prominently during the visit. The two sides are expected to inaugurate several completed projects in these sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives, reflecting their efforts to expand cross-border cooperation.

Beyond government-level engagements, the visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal. The forum will provide a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and strengthen commercial ties.

Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepalese counterpart and his 34-member government delegation.

The Nepal Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.Earlier in the day, Balendra Shah on Monday paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by laying a wreath at his memorial in Raj Ghat, as part of his state visit to India.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah pays tribute to the 'Father of the Nation'

The Nepal PM also signed the guestbook at the memorial site after he paid a floral tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Prior to this, PM Shah received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Modi in attendance.

The two-day State visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to take stock of their bilateral partnership, review ongoing cooperation and explore ways to expand engagement across areas of shared interest