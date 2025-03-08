Following US President Donald Trump's announcement on reciprocal tariffs, the opposition Congress has trained guns at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre, asking "what compromises were made to please the newly elected president of the US".

Donald Trump, speaking from the White House, claimed that India has agreed to cut high tariffs because "someone exposed them for what thay have done". "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done", said Trump, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the grand-old-party attacked the central government, stating that it is an insult to India. In a post on 'X', the Congress wrote, "The US President says that he is exposing India. This is an insult to India. Trump also said that Narendra Modi reduced the tariffs because of his fear".

"Narendra Modi should tell what compromises were made to please Trump? Why was the nation's honour mortgaged? This is a very serious matter. The Modi government should give an answer to the country on this.Along with this, an all-party meeting should be called to discuss all the issues related to this so that it can be ensured that national interest is paramount", it added.

Donald Trump-led US administration has been vocal about high tariffs imposed on American goods. The US government plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that charge high levies on American goods.

The US president, previously, stated that the US will not tolerate "being taken advantage of" by such countries. Reciprocal tariffs, expected to mark a significant shift in the America's trade policies, will be implemented on April 2.