What caused Kurnool bus accident? Who is accountable? Congress issues BIG statement...

At least 20 passengers died after a Hyderabad–Bengaluru bus caught fire on NH-44 near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, after reportedly hitting a motorcycle.

What caused the fire that turned the Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus into a speeding inferno, killing at least 20 passengers? It was the wee hours of Friday, at 3:30 am, when the air-conditioned bus with 40 passengers on board turned into a fireball on National Highway 44 near Kurnool city in Andhra Pradesh. Unofficial reports suggest 32 people have been charred to death. The investigation has begun, and it will take at least a few days to conclude, so it is too early to determine the exact reason. If reports are to be believed, the bus hit a motorcycle, which was dragged into it, hitting the fuel tank. It caused an explosion and set the bus on fire, which spread quickly. Most of the passengers were asleep when the flames engulfed them. According to eyewitnesses, the motorcycle collided with the bus near Chinnatekur in Kurnool and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open. This triggered the blaze. He was killed on the spot.

Rahul Gandhi demands accountability

In what may be called the beginning of a political slugfest over a tragedy, the Congress and the TDP have blamed each other for the tragedy. Demanding accountability for the loss of lives, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said recurrent accidents like these raise serious questions about the safety of public transport systems. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of many precious lives is profoundly distressing.

आंध्र प्रदेश के कुरनूल में हैदराबाद-बेंगलुरु हाईवे पर बस में आग लगने के भीषण हादसे में कई निर्दोष लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद और पीड़ादायक है।



इस त्रासदी में जान गंवाने वाले सभी यात्रियों के शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 24, 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge wishes swift recovery

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in a post on X, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of all the passengers who lost their lives in this tragedy and wish a swift recovery to those injured."

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses deep sorrow

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Dubai on an official tour, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. He asked the chief secretary and senior officials to rush to the accident site and oversee the rescue and relief operations.