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What brings UP CM Yogi to Delhi? All eyes on his key meetings in national capital

Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi for key meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, as preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections continue.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 06:55 PM IST

What brings UP CM Yogi to Delhi? All eyes on his key meetings in national capital
Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi during key Delhi visit. (Pic Credits: X/myogiadityanath)
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in New Delhi on Saturday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. After meeting with the PM, the UP CM is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin. 

Earlier, Yogi and Amit Shah attended the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida on Friday. At this event, the UP CM held a round-table meeting with senior management of companies from Japan, Russia, Singapore, Belarus, Vietnam, and others.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath shared a picture of his meeting with the PM on Saturday, wherein he is seen gifting a decorative crystal memento featuring Lord Ganesha in gold and crystal in the centre. Along with the pic, he wrote, ''Today, I had the privilege of a courtesy meeting with the world's most popular politician, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, in New Delhi. Your guidance always gives me renewed energy for the creation of 'New Uttar Pradesh.' Heartfelt thanks, Prime Minister ji, for providing your invaluable time.''

 

Yogi’s meetings with top BJP leaders

 

After meeting the Prime Minister, Yogi also has meetings lined up with other top BJP leaders. The UP CM is scheduled to meet the Union Home Minister again, along with a separate meeting with the BJP national president.

 

Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Nabin also met earlier this week and reviewed BJP's organisational preparations in Meerut for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh. The meeting was to assess preparations at the booth level, Shakti Kendra, Mandal and district levels for the upcoming elections.

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