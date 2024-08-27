'What are your thoughts on marriage?': Kashmiri girl students asks Rahul Gandhi, his answer...

Rahul Gandhi, whose wedding plans or the lack thereof have been the subject of endless speculation, was in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to yet again address that one big question — when will he get married? The place this time was Srinagar and the keen questioners were Kashmiri women students.

In his interaction, shared on his YouTube channel on Monday, Gandhi is seen asking them about the pressure to get married and they in turn question him right back. “I have outlasted that pressure for 20-30 years,” the 54-year-old leader responds smilingly.

In the freewheeling chat, the discussion veers towards marriage.

The women of Kashmir have strength, resilience, wisdom and a whole lot to say.



But are we giving them a chance for their voices to be heard? pic.twitter.com/11Te8MM5fH August 26, 2024

Asked if he plans to get married, Gandhi says, “I don’t plan it but if it happens…” “Please do invite us,” the women tell him almost in a chorus.

“I will,” he replies to much laughter around him.

The issue had come up during a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination in May this year.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was there at the gathering, had then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked.

He asked what the question was. “Shaadi kab karoge (When will you marry)?” Rahul Gandhi assured it would have to be soon now. “Ab jaldi karni padegi,” he had said in Hindi.



