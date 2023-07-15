What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

Headlines

explainer

The Indian Meteorological Department issues diverse alerts for severe weather conditions, including rain, summer, and winter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

The flood situation in Delhi has escalated as the water level of the Yamuna River continues to rise, surpassing the danger mark. This has resulted in severe disruption to normal life, with several areas in South East Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, and North East Delhi submerged. Countless individuals have been affected, with water not only inundating roads but also entering homes. Additionally, waterlogging has led to significant traffic congestion on major roads. In response, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged residents in affected areas to evacuate and seek safer shelter.

As of Thursday morning, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi reached 208.46 meters and is expected to rise further to 208.75 meters by evening. Concurrently, heavy rainfall in hilly states has triggered landslides, leaving tourists stranded in various locations. The situation has worsened due to heavy rains in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. To alert the public, the government issues color-coded alerts, including Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red, depending on the severity of the weather conditions.

A Yellow Alert is issued when there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall across multiple areas within a state, indicating expected rainfall between 64.5 to 115.5 mm. The purpose of this alert is to keep people informed about the weather conditions, as it signifies the possibility of hazardous conditions. During a Yellow Alert, heavy rain is anticipated for a duration of two hours, with an increased risk of flooding.

An Orange Alert is issued when there is heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, indicating rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm. It implies that the weather has deteriorated, and individuals are advised to stay indoors and exercise caution if it is absolutely necessary to go outside. In the event of a cyclonic storm, the Meteorological Department issues an Orange Alert, warning of wind speeds ranging from 65 to 75 km per hour. During an Orange Alert, the risk of dangerous floods escalates, necessitating preparedness for all weather-related impacts.

A Red Alert is issued for very heavy rainfall, signifying rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in a particular area or multiple areas simultaneously. It is also issued when river water rises above the danger mark or incidents such as landslides and tree falls occur in hilly regions. A Red Alert indicates extremely hazardous weather conditions, urging individuals to exercise utmost caution to safeguard life and property. It is reserved for highly critical situations.

A Green Alert signifies favorable weather conditions, indicating that there is no immediate danger. Typically, a Green Alert is not issued unless the weather situation significantly improves.

When any weather-related alert is issued, it is crucial to prioritize reaching home or finding a safe place promptly. Stay informed about the weather through updated sources such as FM channels and websites. Minimise the use of electrical equipment during adverse weather conditions unless absolutely necessary. Keep doors and windows closed during strong winds and maintain a safe distance from them. It is advisable to have essential items such as a torch, bank cards, and a medical kit readily available.

