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What are CJP's future plans after NEET protest? Founder Abhijeet Dipke reveals

Dipke ruled out the possibility of entering politics and said that the CJP will work as a "pressure group" for now, focusing on becoming a movement that can drive change.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

What are CJP's future plans after NEET protest? Founder Abhijeet Dipke reveals
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday shared the group's future plans, after the recently-concluded agitation against the NEET-UG paper leak. Speaking to reporters, Dipke said the outfit has several issues in focus, including the government's ethanol-blended fuel policy, rising unemployment, and the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand over examination irregularities. Dipke, however, ruled out the possibility of entering politics and said that the CJP will work as a "pressure group" for now, focusing on becoming a movement that can drive change.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Dipke said they will take up issues such as the E20 fuel programme and increasing unemployment. "People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues, it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group," he said.

Asked if the CJP will extend support to the students protesting in Jharkhand, Dipke said: "We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation." Students and job aspirants in the state have been protesting since last month, with some of them also participating in a hunger strike, alleging irregularities and paper leaks pertaining to key recruitment exams.

The core members of the CJP are holding a meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with Dipke, group chief spokesperson Saurav Das, and spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur in attendance. The CJP leadership's talks would focus on reviewing the recent agitation, expanding the organisation at the grassroots level, and preparing its future roadmap. The CJP held a 37-day protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the NEET paper leak and related issues, leading to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as union education minister. The agitation was called off after the central government agreed to all the demands of the demonstrators.

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