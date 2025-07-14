What are the challenges astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will face upon reaching Earth? Check here to know

After spending around 2 weeks in microgravity, Shukla's body will require time to readjust to Earth's gravity. Check below to know what challenges he will face after returning to Earth.

As IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with his crew from Axiom-4 mission, is set to undock from International Space Station (ISS) today at approximately 4:35 PM IST, after spending almost 18 days.

As per a release by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the departure operations will begin with hatch closing at 4:30 am EDT or 2:00 PM IST on Monday, with the crew entering the spacecraft at 4:55 am EDT or 2:25 PM IST, followed by hatch closing.

As per Axiom Space, the crew's return journey will take approximately 22.5 hours back to Earth, marking the conclusion of their nearly mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.

What are the challenges astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will face upon reaching Earth?

After spending around 2 weeks in microgravity, Shukla's body will require time to readjust to Earth's gravity. Space travel induces temporary reductions in bone density and muscle mass, alongside fluid redistribution that impacts blood circulation and organ function.

NASA specialists highlight that astronauts frequently encounter symptoms like "puffy face," "chicken legs," vision alterations, and even increased height during their initial days in space. Upon their return, rehabilitation protocols are implemented. These involve compression garments to stabilize blood pressure, hydration with salt tablets and water, and physical therapy to restore strength, coordination, and balance.

Dr. Dervay from Nasa told TOI that, “Almost every organ system in the body is impacted to some degree – whether it's the skin, the neurovestibular, the bone, muscle, the immunological system, the cardiovascular system.”

However, NASA indicates that no extraordinary measures are necessary in Shukla’s case. “We don’t see any need for any special precaution,” said Dina Contella, deputy manager of NASA’s ISS Program. “Like any astronauts coming back, there is an acclimation period, and so that will vary by crew member.”

Shubhanshu Shukla’s recovery will also aid space agencies in gaining a deeper understanding of the effects of short-duration missions, which is vital for long-term exploration objectives like missions to the Moon and Mars.

Shubhanshu Shukla and his crew to undergo 7-day rehab

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme after his splashdown off the California coast on July 15 as he returns to the Earth.

Shukla and three other astronauts – commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu of Poland and Hungary – had docked at the ISS on June 26 as part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission.

“Post splashdown, the Gaganyatri will undergo a rehabilitation program (about 7 days) under supervision of Flight Surgeon to adapt back to Earth’s gravity,” the ISRO said in an update on the Axiom-4 mission.

“ISRO’s flight surgeons are continuously monitoring and ensuring the overall health and fitness of the Gaganyatri through participation in private medical/psychological conferences. Gaganyatri Shubhanshu is in good health and in high spirit,” ISRO said.

Meanwhile, the undocking will begin at approximately 6:45 am EDT or 4:15 PM IST, with the actual undocking approximately at 7:05 am EDT or 4:30 PM IST.

The whole process will be telecast by NASA on NASA+, and the coverage will end approximately 30 minutes after undocking.

Following this, Axiom Space and SpaceX, via axiom.space/live and SpaceX's website, will continue the coverage of the Dragon Grace spacecraft re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere and subsequent splashdown off the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean at around 3 PM IST on Tuesday, July 15.