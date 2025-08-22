Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

What are the 11 documents required for SIR in Bihar? Know here

The Supreme Court, on Friday, i.e., August 22, asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept 11 documents or an Aadhar card from voters while hearing a plea on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, which became a major flashpoint between the opposition and the BJP in the state.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 03:58 PM IST

File image credit: PTI
The Supreme Court, on Friday, i.e., August 22, asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept 11 documents or an Aadhar card from voters while hearing a plea on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. The top court emphasized that the entire process should be "voter-friendly." 

On Monday, the ECI released the names of those removed from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the SIR. "We will allow online submission of claims of deleted voters with an Aadhaar card or any other acceptable documents for Bihar SIR", the apex court said. 

“…to issue specific directions to BLAs [booth level agents] to assist voters for submission of requisite forms along with any of the 11 documents OR Aadhaar card. In order to facilitate the voters, all the above-mentioned political parties were impleaded as respondents,” LiveLaw quoted the Supreme Court as saying. 

What are the 11 documents required for inclusion in the electoral roll?

The 11 documents, according to the ECI, are required to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll are: 1. Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU

2. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by the Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs before July 1, 1987. 

3. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority

4. Passport

5. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities

6. Permanent Residence certificate issued by the competent State authority

7. Forest Right Certificate

8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority

9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

10. Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities

11. Any land/house allotment certificate by Government, reports Hindustan Times. 

About SIR 

In June this year, the Election Commission of India initiated a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. In an official letter June 24, the ECI stated that the last intensive revision was conducted in 2003, and therefore, adding voters who were not in the 2003 list will require 11 specific documents -- excluding Aadhar, voter ID and ration card. The ECI cited duplicate/deceased/ineligible/illegal immigrants mentioned on the list as a reason to conduct SIR. 

