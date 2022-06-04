Explained: What are Manish Sisodia's corruption allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Himanta Biswa Sarma has threatened Manish Sisodia with a criminal defamation case.

New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption. He said when Sarma was the Health Minister of Assam in 2020, he had ordered PPE kits from his wife and son's companies at inflated prices. Reacting to the controversy, Sarma said he would file a defamation case against Sisodia. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that his wife had donated around 1,500 PPE kits free of cost to the Assam government to fight the coronavirus pandemic. "Once I had to wait for 7 days just to get an Assamese Covid victim’s body from Delhi’s mortuary. I will file criminal defamation against you," he added.

What are Manish Sisodia's corruption allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Manish Sisodia, citing media reports, said the Assam government had procured PPE kits for Rs 600 a piece from other companies. However, Sarma allegedly gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife, son and their business partners for Rs 990 per piece. He alleged his wife's company had not been selling medical equipment at the time.

"While the contract given to the firm of Sarma's wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of Rs 1,680 per kit," Sisodia said citing the media report.

Why did Manish Sisodia attack Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Normally, the AAP government in Delhi remains at loggerheads with the Centre. Sisodia's attack on a state government appears to be in retaliation to the Enforcement Directorate's action against Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain was arrested on May 30 in a money laundering case. The agency has alleged that Jail and his wife have amassed disproportionate assets.

Sisodia today said he wants to probe the BJP's understanding of corruption. "Want to ask them if they consider this (Assam case) corruption or not," Sisodia added.

With inputs from PTI