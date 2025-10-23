What are carbide guns, that left 14 children blind in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali?

Kapil Sharma announces release date of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, his four brides will be played by these heroines
INDIA
The carbide in the gun produces acetylene gas when it meets water and explodes upon contact with a spark.
On Diwali, more than 60 people, most of them children aged between 8 and 14, were hospitalised in Bhopal due to injuries sustained after using calcium carbide guns, an official said on Thursday. Around 14 children reportedly lost their eyesight, while a few have suffered facial burns. The carbide guns were in trend this Diwali.
The 'dangerous' guns are made using a gas lighter, a plastic pipe, and calcium carbide. The carbide in the gun produces acetylene gas when it meets water and explodes upon contact with a spark, an official said. These guns are priced between Rs 150 to Rs 200 and are sold in shops as toys.
Experts said small plastic fragments ejected from the pipe, like shrapnel, penetrate the body, causing serious injuries and damage to various parts, especially the eyes, face, and skin.
Bhopal’s Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Manish Sharma told PTI Videos, "Carbide pipe guns are very dangerous. The 60 people injured by the use of these guns are still being treated in hospitals in the state capital. All are safe."
In a meeting with officials on October 18, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed district magistrates and police officers across the state to prevent the sale of carbide pipe guns. However, the devices were sold rampantly in the market.