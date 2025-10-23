FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
What are carbide guns, that left 14 children blind in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali?

Meet Karanbir Singh, Austria's sensational batter who smashed past Mohammad Rizw

Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

What are carbide guns, that left 14 children blind in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali?

The carbide in the gun produces acetylene gas when it meets water and explodes upon contact with a spark.

Prashan Tamta

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 06:17 PM IST

What are carbide guns, that left 14 children blind in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali?
Photo: X
On Diwali, more than 60 people, most of them children aged between 8 and 14, were hospitalised in Bhopal due to injuries sustained after using calcium carbide guns, an official said on Thursday. Around 14 children reportedly lost their eyesight, while a few have suffered facial burns. The carbide guns were in trend this Diwali.

What are calcium carbide guns?

The 'dangerous' guns are made using a gas lighter, a plastic pipe, and calcium carbide. The carbide in the gun produces acetylene gas when it meets water and explodes upon contact with a spark, an official said. These guns are priced between Rs 150 to Rs 200 and are sold in shops as toys. 

Experts said small plastic fragments ejected from the pipe, like shrapnel, penetrate the body, causing serious injuries and damage to various parts, especially the eyes, face, and skin.

Bhopal’s Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Manish Sharma told PTI Videos, "Carbide pipe guns are very dangerous. The 60 people injured by the use of these guns are still being treated in hospitals in the state capital. All are safe."

In a meeting with officials on October 18, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed district magistrates and police officers across the state to prevent the sale of carbide pipe guns. However, the devices were sold rampantly in the market.

READ | DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

Elon Musk reacts to Sundar Pichai celebrating Google's achievement in quantum algorithm
Bhai Dooj 2025: Is it on October 22 or 23? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, significance of tilak ritual
Viral video shows woman slamming Delhi's Taj Hotel restaurant
Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?
Here's why Aishwarya Rai 'did not speak a word' after break up with 'difficult man' Salman Khan
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here's how to find right outfit for your figure
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
