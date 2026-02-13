FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

What are Ayushmaan Arogya Mandirs? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 51 treatment centres across Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 51 Ayushmaan Arogya Mandirs at Fatehpur Beri Village in South Delhi on Friday, after which their total numbers have increased to 370. The CM also emphasised that huge multi-crore projects have been under implementation in South Delhi since last year, directly benefiting the people of the area. 

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 08:04 PM IST

What are Ayushmaan Arogya Mandirs? 

Ayushmaan Arogya Mandirs have been built to provide primary healthcare. They are centres providing comprehensive range of services spanning preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care. It has two components which are complementary to each other. Under its first component, 1,50,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandir will be created to deliver Comprehensive Primary Health Care, that is universal and free to users, with a focus on wellness and the delivery of an expanded range of services closer to the community. 

Talking to the media, the CM shared that the government revealed plans to build 1100 Arogya Mandirs in Delhi. She expressed her joy over the inauguration of Ayushman Mandirs across Delhi and said, “I am happy that 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandir have been functional in Delhi, and we will continue to increase this number... I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you and the people of Delhi.” 

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government’s priority is to ensure that every citizen has access to timely, affordable and easily available healthcare. In addition to the healthcare initiatives, she also launched development projects worth Rs 322 crore in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency.  

“The election of such a large number of BJP corporators in Kerala is a symbol of change. It is the arrival of that fresh morning which will usher in a major transformation in Kerala. The state of Kerala was trapped wherein there was no development, no opportunities for the public, and the state, which was suffering from violent politics, kept lagging behind,” the CM said. 

The event was attended by South Delhi MP Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Chhatarpur MLA Shri Kartar Singh Tanwar, Municipal Councillor Shri Sunder Singh Tanwar, senior officials, and a large number of local residents. 

