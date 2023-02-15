What are advanced US MQ-9B armed drones for which HAL will provide maintenance support services

The MQ-9B RPAS drone, also known as the SeaGuardian, is the latest and more advanced version of the Predator drone, which was initially developed in the early 1990s for aerial reconnaissance and forward observation roles. After the failure of the GNAT 750 in operations over Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1993 and 1994, the RQ-1 Predator was developed as a more capable and enhanced version for medium-altitude tactical reconnaissance.

The MQ-9B has two variants - SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian, with the latter being operated by the Indian Navy since 2020. According to General Atomics, the MQ-9B Sea Guardian can carry up to 12,500 lb and has a fuel capacity of 6,000 lb, allowing it to operate at over 40,000 feet, providing the Indian military with surveillance capacity in the high-altitude Himalayan border areas. Additionally, the drone can support various missions, including land and maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, strike, electronic warfare, and expeditionary roles.

The MQ-9B Sea Guardian also has automatic take-offs and landings, which makes it a more efficient and convenient option for the military. The drone's maximum endurance of 40 hours is also useful for long-hour surveillance missions.

The MQ-9 and other UAVs are referred to as remotely piloted vehicles/aircraft (RPV/RPA) by the USAF. The aircraft is monitored and controlled by aircrew in the Ground Control Station (GCS) and is popularly known in the US as the first hunter-killer UAV.

The MQ-9B Sea Guardian has proven to be a reliable and versatile drone, with its various capabilities and features, making it a valuable asset for the Indian Navy and military. Its endurance, range, and payload capacity make it an ideal option for various missions, including intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance. As technology advances, it is likely that the MQ-9B and other drones like it will continue to be an essential tool for military operations worldwide.

Read more: HAL to provide maintenance support services for advanced US MQ-9B armed drones in India