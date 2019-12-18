'What about our rights?' Nirbhaya's mother, seeking expedited execution of convicts, breaks down in Delhi court

A court in Delhi on Wednesday refused to expedite the execution of four 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape convicts and adjourned the hearing to January 7 next year. Asha Devi, the mother of 23-year-old physiotherapy student, broke down in the court as she asked the judge about the family's rights.

This came after the rejection of review petition of one of the convicts by Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Hearing on the petition by Nirbhaya's parents pleading to expedite the execution of four convicts in the brutal gangrape, Delhi's Patiala House court directed the Tihar Jail authorities to serve a seven days notice to convicts so all legal remedies available to them can be availed.

All the four accused were produced before the court through video conferencing. It has been directed that convicts be produced through video conferencing on January 7 as well.

Nirbhaya's mother broke down in court after another date was granted for hearing in the case. She went to the Judge and said, "How long do we wait? Where ever we go, we are told that they have their rights. What are our rights sir?"

Judge Satish Arora responded, "We sympathize with you but their rights are to be provided to them. We understand that someone has lost life and we are here to listen to you."

The four convicts' death sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court but their review petition has been pending before the apex court.

Earlier during the day, a top court bench comprising of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna rejected the review petition of Akshay Singh.

Reading the judgment, Justice R Banumathi said, “Considering submissions, petitioner tried to sought to assail evidence ...these grounds earlier considered and rejected. We have given due consideration to grounds."

on November 29, while Nirbhaya's parents' plea was being heard by Judge Satish Arora, it was argued in the court that no execution warrant can be issued unless all legal remedies are availed by the convicts. Judge Satish Arora, however, observed, "curative petition can not be an endless exercise."

Delhi's Patiala House court had earlier asked Tihar jail authorities to come up with the status report and the legal remedies being sought by the convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape case. Nirbhaya's parents have approached the court seeking to fast track the execution of the convicts.

Counsel for Nirbhaya's parents, advocate Seema Smriddhi Kushwaha said, “We had approached the court when legal remedies of the convicts got exhausted. We had sought court’s direction to expedite the execution of the rape convicts.”

Nirbhaya was brutally gangraped on December 16 in 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. Out of the six convicts one committed suicide in prison and another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home.

The four rapists were awarded death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.