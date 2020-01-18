What a suspected terrorist arrested by Delhi Police in 2005 had revealed about Davinder Singh

New information is being revealed every day in the case of suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh who was caught transporting two terrorists. Singh, who has been questioned by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) among other agencies, has answered many important questions to the probe agencies. However, one question that remains to be answered is his link to a suspected terrorist arrested by Delhi Police in 2005.

As revelations regarding Singh's involvement with the terrorists are being made with each passing, intelligence sources have now traced a tip about his alleged terror link to 2005.

According to sources, one of the seven suspected terrorists arrested by Delhi Police in 2005 had revealed his connection with Singh. The seven Hizbul Mujahideen operatives were arrested with AK-47 and a huge cache of fake Indian currency. One of the arrested suspects - Haji Gulam Moinuddin Dar alias Zahid - had revealed the connection to Singh.

At the time of the arrest, an undertaking with the signature of Davinder Singh was found from Zahid which read, "Gulam Moinuddin, a resident of Pulwama, always keeps a pistol and a wireless set with him. It is requested that security forces should not stop and he should be let go without any probe."

The undertaking was written on a letterhead of Singh and was signed by him. When asked, Davinder Singh had testified to the authenticity of the letter. The letter came to the rescue of the accused in the court.

However, the questioned remained how Singh could have given permission to a private person to carry a wireless set. And how was the suspected terrorist permitted to carry arms without any investigation?

Such a letter written for a man who was arrested after a tip by the Military Intelligence raises many questions. MI sources said that if the J&K Police and Delhi Police had taken seriously the matter at the time, security forces would have been saved from the embarrassment 15 years later.

When asked, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said they will question the suspended DSP regarding this when he is brought to Delhi.

The NIA has taken charge of the probe at the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs. As part of the probe, the NIA has seized the CCTV footage of the disgraced police officer's house and call records of the last three months.

The central probe agency is also checking the entries in the register at his house. Bank account details and property documents are also being viewed. The NIA is trying to figure out how the money was transferred.

Deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh was arrested in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last week, along with top Hizb commander Naveed Ahmad Shah alias Naveed Babu when they were travelling to Jammu. He was posted at J&K Police's anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport.

(With inputs from Sukanta Mukherjee)