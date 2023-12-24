Headlines

'Will explore legal options if...': WFI Chief Sanjay Singh to talk to PM Modi after suspension of wrestling body

The reaction came after the Centre instructed the Indian Olympic Association to set up an ad-hoc panel to manage the working of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Sanjay Singh, the newly elected chief of the Wrestling Federation of India who was suspended by the Centre today, has said that members of WFI will talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the suspension revoked. He also said the suspended governing council can even take legal recourse if discussions with the government don't be fruitful. The reaction came after the Centre instructed the Indian Olympic Association to set up an ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Singh, a close associate of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, told PTI that the newly formed association hadn't flouted any rules and will seek removal of the suspension from the government.

"We are seeking time from the sports minister and request that the suspension be lifted. If the issue is not resolved through dialogue, we could explore legal options," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"We will explain that we have followed rules in taking decisions. We will present the proof. Whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. It was not my personal decision. 24 state associations had given affidavits and we have got e-mails, we have everything in writing," he added.

While, he told ANI that members of the governing body will talk to PM Modi and the sports minister.

"We will speak to the Central government, we will speak to PM Modi and the Sports Minister. The future of children is getting ruined, some members of the executive committee will go and talk," said Sanjay.

"When the New Federation was formed, he (Brijbhushan Singh) was sent off and today he said that he has retired from wrestling, Sakshi Malik has also retired...both of them have retired, so now both should let the federation run peacefully, wrestling has stopped, every time nationals come, activities are stopped, He (Brijbushan Singh) and I are from different communities, then how can we be relatives? When he was the president of the federation, I was joint secretary, there has been a bond and friendship from that time between us," he added.

 
