Brij Bhushan Singh gets interim bail in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Headlines

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pictures of her kids with Rekha, fans praise her for her 'motherly instincts'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Monica Bedi says her past has impacted her prospects: ‘People have this hesitation of working with me’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pictures of her kids with Rekha, fans praise her for her 'motherly instincts'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Foods to avoid in dinner for better sleep

Most expensive vegetable in the world costs around Rs 85,000 per kg

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: ‘I am Going to Make The Biggest Film on Dharma’ | DNA India News

DNA | Exclusive ground report from Gita Press

Karan Deol ties the knot with Disha Acharya; bride stunts in red, dreamy photos out

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pictures of her kids with Rekha, fans praise her for her 'motherly instincts'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

HomeIndia

India

Brij Bhushan Singh gets interim bail in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

The court also granted bail to Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in the case.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted two-day interim bail to outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh granted relief to Singh on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

The court also granted bail to Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in the case. Singh and Tomar appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them and sought bail in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tomar was charged with offences under IPC sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Singh's counsel alleged media trial, to which the judge said he may move an application before the high court or trial court. The court will pass an appropriate order on the application, the judge said. The counsel, however, did not move any application in this regard.

Besides the present case, another FIR was registered against Singh pursuant to allegations made by a minor wrestler which was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She was among the seven female grapplers who had accused Singh of sexual harassment. Both the FIRs mentioned several alleged instances of sexual harassment like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade.

READ | Opposition alliance vs BJP for 2024 named 'I.N.D.I.A'; here's what it means

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

Mukesh Ambani’s rare photo from his school days surfaces online, exudes billionaire’s confidence

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar for 1st time after rebellion

After Yamuna wreaks havoc in Delhi, Ganga breaches danger mark in Devprayag, alert issued in Haridwar

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE