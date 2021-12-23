Wet spell, snowfall predicted in THESE states till December 29 - Check full list

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted about a wet spell over the Western Himalayan region between December 22 and 29 and over plains of northwest India during December 26 and 29.

IMD also said there would be abatement of cold wave conditions from northwest & central India over the next three days.

In a press release on Wednesday, IMD said that while cold wave conditions prevailed in some parts over Odisha and isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana, cold day conditions were experienced in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels, isolated rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Thereafter, two Western Disturbances in quick succession, the first from December 24 and the second from December 26 are very likely to influence northwest India.

"Under their influence, light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region on December 24 and 25 and light isolated rainfall is expected over northern parts of Punjab & Haryana during the same period," the IMD said, adding, "Thereafter, under the influence of intense fresh Western Disturbance from December 26, precipitation activity is very likely to increase further over northwest India with light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan region during December 26 to 29 with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kashmir region and Himachal Pradesh on December 27."

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from December 26 to 29 and over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand from December 27 to 29.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Odisha during the next 48 hours and over East Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and abatement thereafter.