FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
How Oxysure Delivers Advanced Oxygen Concentrators at Competitive Prices: The Business Model Behind It

How Oxysure Delivers Advanced Oxygen Concentrators at Competitive Prices: The Bu

GAIL (India) Limited Launches Season 2 of ‘Wah Kya Energy Hai’ Campaign with New Anthem

GAIL (India) Limited Launches Season 2 of ‘Wah Kya Energy Hai’ Campaign with New

Caught On Camera: Telangana Congress MLA 'misbehaved' with woman on TSRTC bus, faces flak, says he 'has no idea of consent'

Caught On Camera: Telangana Congress MLA 'misbehaved' with woman on TSRTC bus

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Western Railway ticket checkers get a new look with special jackets: Here's what changed

Western Railway ticket checkers are set for a new look, but their specially designed jackets are about more than appearance. Check it out.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

Western Railway ticket checkers get a new look with special jackets: Here's what changed
Western Railway ticket checkers get specially designed jackets. (Screengrabs from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Western Railways' ticket checking staff in Mumbai are set to get a new look, which is not related to mere appearance. Yes, you read it right! The ticket checking staff will don a new look with specially designed jackets, which will be worn regularly while on duty. This initiative is currently being tested as a pilot project before any wider rollout. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Western Railways said the 30 jackets have been procured and distributed to the Ticket Checking (TC) squad personnel, which are designed to make the work more convenient.

What is special about the new jackets?

The specially designed jackets include dedicated pockets to carry equipment such as Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) and Electronic Fare Ticket (EFT) machines. These jackets also come with a separate pocket for portable voice amplifiers.

This move is expected to help ticket checking staff carry multiple pieces of equipment without any issues during peak hours.

30 jackets introduced in pilot project

The Mumbai Division of the Western Railways has distributed 30 specially designed jackets so far in a pilot project, which will help assess how useful the jackets are during duties. Its performance will determine whether such an initiative should be expanded to more ticket checking personnel or not.

(With PTI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhagwant Mann accuses BJP of using CBI, ED ahead of Punjab elections; says raids show ‘frustration’
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says CBI raids part of BJP's 'way of working' ahead of p
Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on Harmanpreet Kaur rift rumours; Check her viral Instagram story
Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on Harmanpreet rift; Check her viral Insta story
81 US aircraft gone, $3.3 billion lost, confirms Congressional report: Is Trump's Iran war draining America's military?
81 US aircraft gone, $3.3 billion lost, confirms Congressional report
Supreme Court to examine plea seeking recall of split verdict on CEC appointment law
Supreme Court to examine plea seeking recall of split verdict on CEC appointment
How Oxysure Delivers Advanced Oxygen Concentrators at Competitive Prices: The Business Model Behind It
How Oxysure Delivers Advanced Oxygen Concentrators at Competitive Prices: The Bu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement