Western Railway ticket checkers get a new look with special jackets: Here's what changed

Western Railway ticket checkers are set for a new look, but their specially designed jackets are about more than appearance. Check it out.

Western Railways' ticket checking staff in Mumbai are set to get a new look, which is not related to mere appearance. Yes, you read it right! The ticket checking staff will don a new look with specially designed jackets, which will be worn regularly while on duty. This initiative is currently being tested as a pilot project before any wider rollout. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Western Railways said the 30 jackets have been procured and distributed to the Ticket Checking (TC) squad personnel, which are designed to make the work more convenient.

What is special about the new jackets?

The specially designed jackets include dedicated pockets to carry equipment such as Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) and Electronic Fare Ticket (EFT) machines. These jackets also come with a separate pocket for portable voice amplifiers.

This move is expected to help ticket checking staff carry multiple pieces of equipment without any issues during peak hours.

30 jackets introduced in pilot project

The Mumbai Division of the Western Railways has distributed 30 specially designed jackets so far in a pilot project, which will help assess how useful the jackets are during duties. Its performance will determine whether such an initiative should be expanded to more ticket checking personnel or not.

(With PTI inputs)