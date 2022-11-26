Search icon
West Champaran: In Bollywood-style murder, man killed after disconnecting electricity, tongue cut-off

Bihar, West Champaran: The police said it appears to be a case of property dispute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 06:49 AM IST

Dineshwar died while getting treatment at a primary health center. (Representational)

In Bihar's West Champaran district, a man was beaten to death by unidentified men during a religious event. The attackers cut off the victim's tongue and took it away. An FIR has been registered against eight people.

The deceased has been identified as Dineshwar Rai, brother of the former sarpanch of the village Madan Mohan Rai. 

The incident took place when Dineshwar had been attending a Shradh ceremony. He reached home. The attackers cut the electricity supply of the village and attacked him with batons and iron rods. They lynched him and then cut off his tongue. 

The police said it appears to be a case of property dispute. 

Dineshwar died while getting treatment at a primary health center.

