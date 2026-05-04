West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: CM Mamata Banerjee leads in Bhabanipur; Check constituency-wise winner list

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Update: The BJP is leading in 189 seats and has won 9 seats with the TMC leading in 88 seats and won only one seat. Check full list of winners in West Bengal elections.

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Update: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving towards making history in the once-Left ruling state and since 2011 has seen Mamata Banerjee's TMC rule. This is a remarkable victory for the BJP which will now be ruling in 21 states (if it wins the West Bengal Election, which it likely will). The BJP is leading in 189 seats and has won 9 seats with the TMC leading in 88 seats and won only one seat, according to the EC website. Mamata Banerjee is leading with 46726 (+ 5349) while BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari is trailing with 41377 ( -5349). Here is the full list of winners from across constituencies in West Bengal.

Status Known For 293 out of 294 Constituencies Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Round Status ALIPURDUARS 12 PARITOSH DAS Bharatiya Janata Party SUMAN KANJILAL All India Trinamool Congress 25925 22-Sep Result in Progress AMDANGA 102 MOHAMMAD KASEM SIDDIQUE All India Trinamool Congress BISWAJIT MAITY All India Secular Front 11181 20-Nov Result in Progress AMTA 181 AMIT SAMANTA Bharatiya Janata Party SUKANTA KUMAR PAUL All India Trinamool Congress 1016 16-Aug Result in Progress ARAMBAG 200 BAG HEMANTA Bharatiya Janata Party BAG MITA All India Trinamool Congress 22330 19/23 Result in Progress ASANSOL DAKSHIN 280 AGNIMITRA PAUL Bharatiya Janata Party TAPAS BANERJEE All India Trinamool Congress 40839 15/15 Result Declared ASANSOL UTTAR 281 KRISHNENDU MUKHERJEE Bharatiya Janata Party MOLOY GHATAK All India Trinamool Congress 11615 15/15 Result in Progress ASHOKNAGAR 101 DR. SUMAY HIRA Bharatiya Janata Party NARAYAN GOSWAMI All India Trinamool Congress 1753 17/21 Result in Progress AUSGRAM 273 KALITA MAJI Bharatiya Janata Party SHYAMA PRASANNA LOHAR All India Trinamool Congress 11112 13/15 Result in Progress BADURIA 99 BURHANUL MUKADDIM (LITON) All India Trinamool Congress SUKRITI KUMAR SARKAR Bharatiya Janata Party 36871 19/23 Result in Progress BAGDA 94 SOMA THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party MADHUPARNA THAKUR All India Trinamool Congress 29894 19/22 Result in Progress BAGHMUNDI 240 RAHIDAS MAHATO Bharatiya Janata Party SUSHANTA MAHATO All India Trinamool Congress 40817 22/22 Result in Progress BAGNAN 180 ARUNAVA SEN All India Trinamool Congress PRAMANSHU RANA Bharatiya Janata Party 4151 19-Aug Result in Progress BAHARAMPUR 72 SUBRATA MAITRA (KANCHAN) Bharatiya Janata Party ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY Indian National Congress 23675 15-Nov Result in Progress BAISNABNAGAR 54 RAJU KARMAKAR Bharatiya Janata Party CHANDANA SARKAR All India Trinamool Congress 36003 13/21 Result in Progress BALAGARH 191 SUMANA SARKAR Bharatiya Janata Party RANJAN DHARA All India Trinamool Congress 38799 12-Oct Result in Progress BALARAMPUR 239 JALADHAR MAHATO Bharatiya Janata Party SHANTIRAM MAHATO All India Trinamool Congress 31680 19/21 Result in Progress BALLY 169 SANJAY KUMAR SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party KAILASH KUMAR MISHRA All India Trinamool Congress 1302 15-Jun Result in Progress BALLYGUNGE 161 SOBHANDEB CHATTOPADHYAY All India Trinamool Congress SHATORUPA Bharatiya Janata Party 62026 15/17 Result in Progress BALURGHAT 39 BIDYUT KUMAR ROY Bharatiya Janata Party ARPITA GHOSH All India Trinamool Congress 41058 15-Dec Result in Progress BANDWAN 238 LABSEN BASKEY Bharatiya Janata Party RAJIB LOCHAN SAREN All India Trinamool Congress 21581 14/20 Result in Progress

West Bengal Election Results 2026

The West Bengal Assembly election was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. People in Bengal came out to vote in huge numbers, reaching a record-breaking 92.93% turnout. Out of nearly 7 crore voters, women were the most active, showing up in even larger numbers than men.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, citing its "Ma Mati Manush" governance and expanded welfare schemes. Challenging them is the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, which has mounted a fierce campaign centered on anti-incumbency and administrative reform.

However, the exit poll predictions were sharply divided, with some, like People's Pulse, predicting TCM’s win, and others, such as Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, indicating a potential breakthrough for the BJP, suggesting a neck-and-neck race that could result in a photo finish for the 294-seat assembly.