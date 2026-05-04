West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: CM Mamata Banerjee leads in Bhabanipur; Check constituency-wise winner list

INDIA
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Update: The BJP is leading in 189 seats and has won 9 seats with the TMC leading in 88 seats and won only one seat. Check full list of winners in West Bengal elections.
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Update: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving towards making history in the once-Left ruling state and since 2011 has seen Mamata Banerjee's TMC rule. This is a remarkable victory for the BJP which will now be ruling in 21 states (if it wins the West Bengal Election, which it likely will). The BJP is leading in 189 seats and has won 9 seats with the TMC leading in 88 seats and won only one seat, according to the EC website. Mamata Banerjee is leading with 46726 (+ 5349) while BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari is trailing with 41377 ( -5349). Here is the full list of winners from across constituencies in West Bengal.
|Status Known For 293 out of 294 Constituencies
|Constituency
|Const. No.
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Trailing Candidate
|Trailing Party
|Margin
|Round
|Status
|ALIPURDUARS
|12
|PARITOSH DAS
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SUMAN KANJILAL
|All India Trinamool Congress
|25925
|22-Sep
|Result in Progress
|AMDANGA
|102
|MOHAMMAD KASEM SIDDIQUE
|All India Trinamool Congress
|BISWAJIT MAITY
|All India Secular Front
|11181
|20-Nov
|Result in Progress
|AMTA
|181
|AMIT SAMANTA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SUKANTA KUMAR PAUL
|All India Trinamool Congress
|1016
|16-Aug
|Result in Progress
|ARAMBAG
|200
|BAG HEMANTA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|BAG MITA
|All India Trinamool Congress
|22330
|19/23
|Result in Progress
|ASANSOL DAKSHIN
|280
|AGNIMITRA PAUL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|TAPAS BANERJEE
|All India Trinamool Congress
|40839
|15/15
|Result Declared
|ASANSOL UTTAR
|281
|KRISHNENDU MUKHERJEE
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|MOLOY GHATAK
|All India Trinamool Congress
|11615
|15/15
|Result in Progress
|ASHOKNAGAR
|101
|DR. SUMAY HIRA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|NARAYAN GOSWAMI
|All India Trinamool Congress
|1753
|17/21
|Result in Progress
|AUSGRAM
|273
|KALITA MAJI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SHYAMA PRASANNA LOHAR
|All India Trinamool Congress
|11112
|13/15
|Result in Progress
|BADURIA
|99
|BURHANUL MUKADDIM (LITON)
|All India Trinamool Congress
|SUKRITI KUMAR SARKAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|36871
|19/23
|Result in Progress
|BAGDA
|94
|SOMA THAKUR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|MADHUPARNA THAKUR
|All India Trinamool Congress
|29894
|19/22
|Result in Progress
|BAGHMUNDI
|240
|RAHIDAS MAHATO
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SUSHANTA MAHATO
|All India Trinamool Congress
|40817
|22/22
|Result in Progress
|BAGNAN
|180
|ARUNAVA SEN
|All India Trinamool Congress
|PRAMANSHU RANA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4151
|19-Aug
|Result in Progress
|BAHARAMPUR
|72
|SUBRATA MAITRA (KANCHAN)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY
|Indian National Congress
|23675
|15-Nov
|Result in Progress
|BAISNABNAGAR
|54
|RAJU KARMAKAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|CHANDANA SARKAR
|All India Trinamool Congress
|36003
|13/21
|Result in Progress
|BALAGARH
|191
|SUMANA SARKAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|RANJAN DHARA
|All India Trinamool Congress
|38799
|12-Oct
|Result in Progress
|BALARAMPUR
|239
|JALADHAR MAHATO
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SHANTIRAM MAHATO
|All India Trinamool Congress
|31680
|19/21
|Result in Progress
|BALLY
|169
|SANJAY KUMAR SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|KAILASH KUMAR MISHRA
|All India Trinamool Congress
|1302
|15-Jun
|Result in Progress
|BALLYGUNGE
|161
|SOBHANDEB CHATTOPADHYAY
|All India Trinamool Congress
|SHATORUPA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|62026
|15/17
|Result in Progress
|BALURGHAT
|39
|BIDYUT KUMAR ROY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|ARPITA GHOSH
|All India Trinamool Congress
|41058
|15-Dec
|Result in Progress
|BANDWAN
|238
|LABSEN BASKEY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|RAJIB LOCHAN SAREN
|All India Trinamool Congress
|21581
|14/20
|Result in Progress
The West Bengal Assembly election was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. People in Bengal came out to vote in huge numbers, reaching a record-breaking 92.93% turnout. Out of nearly 7 crore voters, women were the most active, showing up in even larger numbers than men.
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, citing its "Ma Mati Manush" governance and expanded welfare schemes. Challenging them is the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, which has mounted a fierce campaign centered on anti-incumbency and administrative reform.
However, the exit poll predictions were sharply divided, with some, like People's Pulse, predicting TCM’s win, and others, such as Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, indicating a potential breakthrough for the BJP, suggesting a neck-and-neck race that could result in a photo finish for the 294-seat assembly.