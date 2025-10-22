FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Bengal: Year after RG Kar case, woman doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at govt hospital

Police have so far arrested three people in the case, reports said. The incident has reignited a longstanding blame game between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read on for more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 07:12 PM IST

Bengal: Year after RG Kar case, woman doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at govt hospital
Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital.
A woman doctor employed at a state-run hospital was allegedly assaulted and threatened with rape in Uluberia city of West Bengal. Police have so far arrested three people in the case, reports said. The incident occurred on Monday at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital at Uluberia in Howrah district. The incident has reignited a longstanding blame game between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Monday, three relatives of a patient admitted to the hospital attacked the doctor, after which she filed a complaint with the police. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Samrat, Sheikh Babulal -- a Home Guard working as a traffic police official -- and Sheikh Hasibul. The Joint Forum of Doctors, an organisation representing doctors from across West Bengal, visited the hospital in Uluberia and raised concerns over the safety of medics there. Uluberia is a subdivision in the Howrah district and part of the area under the ambit of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority.

Arun Chakraborty, a spokesperson for Bengal's ruling TMC, described the incident as "condemnable and unfortunate." But his party has again come under intense attack over women's safety in the eastern state. BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident. "Trinamool has created a troubled society where perverted Home Guards and civic volunteers are part of the party. They believe it is their government. They do not care about police or administration. There is no CCTV surveillance," he reportedly said. Last year, a 31-year-old female trainee doctor was raped and killed inside the government-run RG Kar Hospital in capital Kolkata, sparking a political storm and protests across the country. Several other rape cases have been reported in the state since then, bringing heavy criticism to Banerjee's government.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
