West Bengal writes to MHA, says state govt cooperated with central teams despite criticisms

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal has assured complete cooperation to the two teams of Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) dispatched to Kolkata on Tuesday for an assessment of the state government's efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which is spreading like wildfire across India.

In a letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the claim that the state government had not provided any cooperation to the central teams was inaccurate and assured that the state authorities will abide by all orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) related to the ongoing lockdown and its flawless implementation.

In the letter to the Centre, the Chief Secretary wrote, "The IMCT had arrived without any prior consultation with us and, therefore, there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support as envisaged in the order dated 19th April 2020 nor the team asked for any help."

Notably, the IMCT teams yesterday visited different parts of the Kolkata in West Bengal 'to make an on the spot assessment of the implementation of the lockdown measures'.

"We are helping them. There's no question of not doing that. But our stand is that we all are busy in fighting coronavirus... They cannot get information sitting in cars or at the guest house. We will share all information they want, taking time out of our busy schedule, but we will not be able to roam around with the central team shutting all our work,'' Sinha had told reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Sinha's comments came after the Union Home Ministry had earlier said the West Bengal government was not cooperating with the central teams visiting the state for on-the-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had written to Sinha earlier highlighting that the two IMCTs, visiting Kolkata and Jalpaiguri, have not been provided with the requisite cooperation by the state and local authorities. In response to it, the West Bengal Chief Secretary criticised the manner in which the teams were sent to the state and said that despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writing to Prime Minister Modi against the visit of the central teams to West Bengal, the state authorities met the central team at Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat, and again on Tuesday morning at the place where they have put up.

The animosity between the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal state government and the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre keeps finding new ways to imbibe into existing relations, even amid a time of humanitarian crisis. The arrival of two teams from Delhi, without prior information, for an on-the-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation has become the latest flashpoint between the Centre and the state government.