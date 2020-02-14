West Bengal: With govt aid, families of Pulwama martyrs gradually heal from loss

As part of a series by Zee Media on the brave CRPF jawans who were martyred in the dastardly 2019 Pulwama attack, we remember the sacrifice of the fallen soldiers and revisit the families to know how they have been coping up with the loss. In this edition, the tale of relentless mothers in West Bengal, who still shed tears for their sons.

Constable Sudeep Biswas (Nadia)

The 2019 Pulwama attack has marked its one-year-anniversary. Even though an entire year has passed and India has delivered its fair response to these attacks, the families of the martyrs barely have any solution for the pain that they have suffered.

Two jawans from the Howrah district and the Nadia district of West Bengal, respectively, were martyred in the terror attack. Our correspondent Anup Das took a look at the situation in which the families of the martyred jawans are living today.

The family of constable Sudeep Biswas, from the Hashpukuria village in Bengal's Nadia district, is relatively well-off today, thanks to the government's relief measures. The financial condition of the Biswas household was not good earlier, but on receiving government help the family is now seeing some light. They also have a pucca house now, instead of a kacchha one.

There are five members in the household, Sudeep's mother Mamata Biswas informed, adding that in the absence of her son, her son-in-law does everything now, from taking Sudeep's old parents to the doctor to helping with daily chores. "The state government has also provided us with 5 lakhs. The state government has also announced that a road will be named after Sudeep," Mata Biswas said.

Sudeep's father Sanyasi Biswas said, "In addition to the five lakhs from the state government, one crore rupees have been received from the Centre. All of these have really helped. However, the government had also promised us jobs and even though I have deposited the relevant papers, that promise is yet to be delivered on."

The entirety of the Palashpara block had gathered when the body of the slain jawan reached the village.

A fiber statue for the martyred jawan is now under progress. Subir Pal, a resident of Krishnanagar and a national award-winning craftsman, is preparing the statue himself. The craftsman said that he was proud of receiving the chance to make a statue for a martyr who gave his life for his country.

A statue of clay is now being prepared after which it will be given the form of a fiber statue, to be planted right in the heart of the village.

Constable Babu Santra (Howrah)

Constable Baby Santra was in the same CRPF convoy that was blown up by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber.

Even a year later, there is silence in the Santra household in Howrah, West Bengal. For the past year, the condition hasn't changed much. A year ago, when Babu was reported to have been martyred on February 14, the entire house stood still. Babu's mother still sheds her tears while reminiscing about her son. In honor of Babu, the government has provided the family with money and jobs, but the emotional loss cannot really be compensated for.

However, it has provided the family with some amount of support, bracing the family like a crutch during tough times. Babu's wife has been given a government job and the kacchha house that the family used to live in has been upgraded. But Babu's loss is still felt in its every nook and cranny.

A statue has been produced in remembrance of Babu Santra near the house, which reminds everyone of his sacrifice.

February 14 this year marks the anniversary of the deadly 2019 Pulwama terror attack, that had taken the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. On February 14, 2019, a powerful explosion rocked a convoy of vehicles carrying the security personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Jammu and Kashmir, on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway at Latoomode in Pulwama district. The powerful explosion, triggered by a suicide bomber carrying explosives in a car, reduced a CRPF bus to a mangled heap of iron and 40 jawans lost their lives.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from the Pulwama district and a member of JeM. Though Pakistan has denied any responsibility for the attack, India has insisted on Pakistan's role in it.