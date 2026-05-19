West Bengal: Why did TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pull back ahead of Falta repolling?

In the Falta seat, Khan was slated to contest against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Debangshu Panda and the Congress's Abdur Razzak Molla. Sambhu Nath Kurmi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also running.

Just before the Falta Assembly repoll in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew his nomination on Tuesday, marking a major blow to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In the Falta seat, Khan was slated to contest against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Debangshu Panda and the Congress's Abdur Razzak Molla. Sambhu Nath Kurmi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also running.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Khan announced his withdrawl, citing that he wants "more development for Falta."

Why did TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pull back ahead of Falta repolling?

"I am a son of Falta's soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing myself from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21," he said.

VIDEO | South 24 Parganas: Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Jahangir Khan said,



"I am the son of Falta and I want Falta to be at peace and grow. Our CM Suvendu Adhikari is giving a special package for the development of Falta, which is why I am separating myself from… pic.twitter.com/R95Lw7DpHo May 19, 2026

Did TMC force Jahangir Khan to step down?

When questioned if this was a personal decision or enforced by the TMC, he responded, "I have answered many questions before. Today, what I had to say was that I have withdrawn from this contest. For the sake of the people of Falta, for the sake of Falta's development, for the sake of maintaining peace in Falta."

"My objective is to ensure peace and security in Falta, and to foster its maximum possible development. My vision was 'Sonar Falta.' Our Chief Minister is providing a special package for the people of Falta; it is for this very reason that I am withdrawing my nomination. I have withdrawn my candidature in the interest of Falta's development and peace," he reiterated.

Falta re-polling

The by-poll in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency is scheduled to take place on May 21, after irregularities were reported in the polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh polling be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Assembly Constituency of West Bengal on May 21, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 24.

Notably, the Bhartiya Janata Party secured a landslide victory in West Bengal with a huge mandate of 207 seats. BJP formed its first-ever government in Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly elections took place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Vote counting for the remaining seats is set for May 4.