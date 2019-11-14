West Bengal: Union Minister Babul Supriyo faces protest during visit to cyclone-affected Namkhana

Union Minister Babul Supriyo faced protests by locals on Wednesday while reviewing the post cyclone 'Bulbul' situation in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas.

Supriyo, the Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, who reached Namkhana first to review the situation was confronted by protesters who shouted "go back" slogans at him. Agitating locals surrounded him and asked him to leave the area.

“These people who are protesting here are not locals but Trinamool Congress supporters who are preventing me from reviewing the situation. I’m not scared and will go forward with my reviewing plan,” said Supriyo.

The union minister drove the car himself and in certain areas of Namkhana and Bakkhali, he reviewed the situation on a bike. He visited narrow lanes and bylanes to speak to the affected and assess the situation.

“I visited areas of Namkhana and Bakkhali. The cyclone hit victims have been left homeless after their houses were ravaged completely. No help has reached these people who are affected. All that the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress has done is engaged in dirty politics,” added Supriyo.