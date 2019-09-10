Headlines

West Bengal: Two schoolgoing girls injured in acid attack in Midnapore

The injured, Arpita Kha and Suprya Dolui, class 9 students, were returning from their tuition classes in Daspur village, when at around 8:30 pm, a group of young boys hiding beneath a tree threw acid on the girls.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 05:05 PM IST

Two girls from Midnapore were injured in an acid attack by a group of young boys while they were returning home from their tuition classes on Monday evening.

The injured, Arpita Khan and Suprya Dolui, class 9 students, were returning from their tuition classes in Daspur village, when at around 8:30 pm, a group of young boys hiding beneath a tree threw acid on the girls.

One girl's face and the other girl's back suffered severe burns during the incident.

The boys fled the spot after the acid attack.

The two girls were taken to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital by the locals and they informed the police about the incident.

Investigations are underway and the police are looking into the probable cause of the acid attack.

Earlier in the month of March, a 34-year-old woman from Haridevpur in South West Kolkata was attacked with acid over an alleged property dispute.

According to the figures released by the Crime Records Bureau in 2016, the highest no of acid attacks was recorded in West Bengal with 76 incidents, 60 survivors and casualties.

The NCRB data also stated that 26% of the incidents of acid attacks in the country was recorded from West Bengal and 27% of the victims of acid attacks all over India came from Bengal.

