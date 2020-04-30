West Bengal: Two instigators of attack on cops in Howrah nabbed

Two days after West Bengal police personnel were attacked in Howrah’s Tikiapara area, the main instigators were arrested on Thursday.

The two instigators were identified and arrested by Howrah City Police, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12.

On Tuesday evening, Howrah City Police got information that some people were were violating the lockdown and were out on the streets following which, a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other officers from Tikiapara Police outpost were rushed to the spot. However, suddenly the gathering grew bigger with people stepping out of their homes.

The RAF team and other officers were then pushed to a corner as the locals began chasing them. In no time, the locals started pelting stones and hurling bottles at them. Two police vehicles were vandalised, ransacked and the Tikipara Police outpost was attacked too.

At least three police officials suffered injuries in the attack.

Three FIRs were registered in the case and ten persons involved in the attack were arrested on Wednesday.